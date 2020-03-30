Drake Shares First Photo Of 'Beautiful' 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Fatherhood just hits differently in quarantine apparently, because Drake is opening up about his son Adonis like never before.

The Toronto-born rapper shared his first photo of his 2-year-old on Monday in a touching post on Instagram about his family.

The photos show Drake holding the adorable curly-haired, blonde and blue-eyed toddler he shares with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. She gave birth to the baby boy back in 2017.

In one snap, the trio pose together like one happy family, even though the rapper has in the past candidly referred to their hardships. He also shared a photo of his own parents, Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham, to spread the intergenerational love.

“Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up,” Drake wrote alongside the photos. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

The rapper, who spent the weekend trying to flirt with Rihanna over Instagram Live, seemed to suggest he isn’t with his son in isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, which likely prompted the heartfelt post.

Drake, in his lengthy caption, encouraged his fans to “connect to your own inner light” and surround themselves with “people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper wasn’t always so forthcoming about his fatherhood feelings, and kept his son a secret from the world until fellow rapper Pusha-T outed his news in a diss track called “The Story of Adidon.

Less than a month later, the “Degrassi” alum confirmed on his fifth studio album, “Scorpion,” that he indeed had a son.

“Hopefully by the time you hear this / Me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cutting each other down,” Drake rapped to his son on the track “March 14″ off the album.

The road for Drake and Brussaux hasn’t been without bumps. Before their baby’s birth, she came forward to say that he was the father of her child, citing text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion. Now, however, the two seem on much better terms.

Drake said he has unconditional love for Brussaux because he wants Adonis “to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?” he said during an interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on the HBO series “The Shop.” “And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother … I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Back in 2018, Drake shared a piece of artwork he received from his son for Christmas, joking that the lad had already surpassed Picasso.