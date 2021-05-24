Drake’s 3-year-old son Adonis was the star of the show Sunday night as his dad accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Adonis accompanied his dad onstage to accept the accolade, awarded for the rapper’s dominance on Billboard Hot 100 charts and Billboard 200 album tallies during the 2010s, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore.

With a crowd-shy Adonis clinging to his leg and the trophy, Drake spoke about his insecurities about his music throughout his career and how it pushed him to keep making more.

“I know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong. But tonight for once I’m sure a hell we did something right,” he said. “I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers ― all your decisions and the music you make really has me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next.”

“To my beautiful family,” he continued, just as the screaming fans apparently became too much for Adonis, who had burst into tears. “And to you. I want to dedicate this award to you,” Drake concluded, laughing.

What a moment. Drake and Adonis 🦉pic.twitter.com/vENSDuL6x7 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 24, 2021

Drake was followed by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber on the top artists of the 2010s list.

Drake, who has won 28 BBMAs to date, holds the title for most Billboard awards after taking home 12 prizes in 2019. He was a finalist in seven categories at this year’s show, including top artist, and won Top Streaming Songs earlier Sunday.