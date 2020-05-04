Drake Opens Up About Why He's Sharing Pictures Of His Son Adonis

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake said on Lil Wayne’s “Young Money Radio” on Apple Music.

“I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do,’” he said.

He also talked about his goal to “go places with my son and share memories” in the future.

“I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake said. “I just wanted to free myself of that.”

The rapper previously kept his son a secret, until rapper Pusha-T revealed Adonis’ existence in a diss track called “The Story of Adidon,” released in May 2018.

In a response to Pusha, Drake confirmed on his album, “Scorpion,” that he did indeed have a son in a track titled “March 14.”