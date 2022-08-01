Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion

Drake is postponing the highly anticipated Young Money reunion show featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

On Monday, the certified lover boy took to his Instagram Stories to announce he tested positive for COVID-19, and that the concert would be rescheduled to the earliest possible date.

“I am truly devastated,” he told fans in a message.

The show, which would have marked the third day of the rapper’s “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest” event in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, was set to take place Monday evening.

“I love you all and I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” he continued.

The first two nights of the event kicked off with sets from Chris Brown and Lil Baby, performances from a slew of Canadian artists and a surprise appearance from Nelly Furtado.

Drake even stormed the stage with the “Promiscuous” singer during her performance of the 2002 hit “I’m Like a Bird.”

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked in,” Drake wrote.