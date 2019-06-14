Drake, the rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan, had a moment Thursday. Several in fact.

His team beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals’ Game 6 in Oakland for the franchise’s first title. The victory touched off a Drake series of celebrations.

He jumped into the arms of a buddy and pumped his fist in the air at Jurassic Park outside of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

In a quieter moment he called the championship “poetic.” “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he said.

DRAKE REALLY THINKS HE'S ON THE TEAM

He wished losing Warriors guard Stephen Curry “love” in a FaceTime chat.

He rode through Toronto streets collecting handshakes and high-fives.

I hope Drake just drives around and daps up every Raptors fan in the city for the rest of the night.

He used the triumph as a promotional tie-in for the release of two new songs.

And he may have broken his reputed curse on sports teams he supports.

The Drake curse is over

Wow it was great to be Drake on Thursday.