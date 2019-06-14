Drake, the rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan, had a moment Thursday. Several in fact.
His team beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals’ Game 6 in Oakland for the franchise’s first title. The victory touched off a Drake series of celebrations.
He jumped into the arms of a buddy and pumped his fist in the air at Jurassic Park outside of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
In a quieter moment he called the championship “poetic.” “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he said.
He wished losing Warriors guard Stephen Curry “love” in a FaceTime chat.
He rode through Toronto streets collecting handshakes and high-fives.
He used the triumph as a promotional tie-in for the release of two new songs.
And he may have broken his reputed curse on sports teams he supports.
Wow it was great to be Drake on Thursday.