Twitter Users Brace For Ye's Reaction To New Drake Song That Samples Kim Kardashian

Drake, who trolled the internet with his “Previous Engagements” chain and got back at a social media heckler by following the man’s wife on Instagram, isn’t one to hold back any jabs.
Now, the “Certified Lover Boy” has seemingly reignited his feud with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, via a new song that features an audio sample of Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.
Last Friday, Drake teased the song, “Rescue Me,” on Sound 42’s “The Fry Yiy Show” on SiriusXM Radio. In the sampled clip, Kardashian has a candid conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, about her decision to call it quits with Ye.
“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” the reality star says in the clip, which is from the series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021.
Over the years, Ye and Drake have had several explosive exchanges, including when Ye slammed Drake for following Kardashian on Instagram in 2018.
But the two seemingly squashed their beef in 2021 after joining forces to perform together at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Nonetheless, Twitter users went to town, speculating whether the two rap icons are back at odds or if Drake’s lyrics are being misinterpreted.
On Thursday, Drake added fuel to the fire after going viral yet again for posting the art for one of his upcoming songs, “Search and Rescue,” on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed the uncanny resemblance between Kardashian and the woman in the cover photo.
Kardashian and Ye, who share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, tied the knot in 2014. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after more than seven years of marriage.