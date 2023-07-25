Drake Spills The Tea On The Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Gotten Married Yet

Drake once joked that his diamond chain represents his 42 failed marriage proposals, so it’s no surprise that he has some pretty interesting views on tying the knot.

The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper got candid about his thoughts on marriage and explained why he hasn’t settled down yet while recently appearing on Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast.”

Advertisement

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually. … I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for,” he told the show’s host in the interview that was uploaded on July 20 and has since gone viral.

After garnering dozens of accolades over his expansive rap career and recently kicking off his It’s All A Blur tour, the Canadian musician confessed that he’s prioritizing work at this time and wouldn’t be able to offer “consistency” to a partner.

To which Althoff teased that the Grammy winner wanted to remain uncommitted so that he could “sleep around.”

Drake shut down the notion, explaining that he’s not “at this stage in his life” where he can devote himself to a relationship.

Advertisement

“I don’t wanna get married ’cause I just don’t wanna disappoint someone, and I’m not like, Amish,” he said.

While chatting about what kind of partner he envisions committing to, he admitted, “I probably would end up marrying somebody that’s not famous” because “famous people really aren’t that intriguing.”

But according to Drake, who’s known legally as Aubrey Graham, marriage is out of the question… at least for now.

Drake revealed that for him to get tied down, his significant other would have to be “somebody that’s an individual.”

Advertisement

Poking fun at him, Bobbi sarcastically replied: “Wow, you really have high standards.”

“I like somebody that’s, like, their own,” Drake added. “They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humor, you know? I like — I don’t know, like, cosplay.”

‌He clarified that he doesn’t “need them to [dress up]” but that he “probably will fuck with them more if they are into cosplay.”

Over the weekend, the OVO Sound founder went viral yet again after he had a hilarious reaction to a woman throwing her 36G size bra on stage during his show in New York.