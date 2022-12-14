Drake is taking his “Certified Lover Boy” status to a whole new level.

The Grammy winner’s latest piece of jewelry, titled “Previous Engagements,” is a real “rich flex” featuring 351.38 carats in diamonds.

Unveiled Tuesday on jewelry designer Alex Moss’ Instagram, the showstopping necklace includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements Drake “never did.”

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” Moss captioned a video showcasing the blinged-out design.

In an Instagram Reel showing off the creation from different angles, a female narrator explains the intricate process behind the piece’s creation and the meaning behind it.

According to the clip, creating the necklace involved “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand-selected, inspected to only suit perfection.”

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18K white gold,” the voiceover says.

Drake — who has been linked to an array of A-list stars over the years, including Rihanna, Tyra Banks, SZA, Jennifer Lopez and Serena Williams — has not explained whom the 42 diamonds are meant for.

Nonetheless, Twitter users didn’t waste any time before weighing in on the outlandish gems.

The Drake necklace thing is cringe cause why were you gonna propose 42 times? Imagine being the 43rd — Jessica Campos (@j3ssucka) December 14, 2022

drake keeping track so he can create his new custom necklace pic.twitter.com/akqGvHs9Eu https://t.co/RjNExYgkMu — sara sleepy⁷ 🛏️💜 (@LGOFILTER) December 13, 2022

I can't explain it but this is such a Drake thing to do. Drake is definitely the type of guy to make a necklace out of engagement rings 😂 https://t.co/Q2fHHprkHY — Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) December 13, 2022

Say what y’all want but…Drake a whole weirdo for that damn chain!! — Robert Myles III (@greatbambino35) December 14, 2022

Other fans swooped in to defend the “Trust Issues” artist over the controversial chain.

Ik y’all mad at Drake for that necklace butttttttt that’s a pretty nice necklace 💀 — AuntTea (@_Agent_Assassin) December 14, 2022

Drake officially has the hardest chain in the game. — BeatMonkey! 🦍 (@Beat_Monkey) December 13, 2022

In 2017, the Artist of the Decade secretly fathered a son, Adonis, now 5, with former model Sophie Brussaux. The following year, Drake revealed the news in his album “Scorpion.”

Last month, the longtime rapper released a highly anticipated joint album with 21 Savage titled “Her Loss.”

The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, but many viewed the lyrics — which appeared to diss Megan Thee Stallion and Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — as misogynistic.