Dramatic Photos Show Destruction From Deadly Nashville Tornadoes

Multiple people are dead after tornadoes slammed through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
Photos from the scene show collapsed buildings among overturned vehicles as people left their homes to survey the damage.
See the latest photos from Nashville below.
Women view damage at the Basement East music venue after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.
A overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by the storms.
Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville.
Debbie Jones, right, wipes tears as she views the damage to East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged in Nashville.
Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo that they found in their damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville.
People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed in Nashville.
A man looks over buildings destroyed by the tornadoes.
People walk past buildings damaged by tornadoes.
Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms in Nashville.
People view damage along Woodland Street in Nashville.
Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church.
A vehicle is seen damaged in downtown Nashville.