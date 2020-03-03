Dramatic Photos Show Destruction From Deadly Nashville Tornadoes

Multiple people are dead after tornadoes slammed through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show collapsed buildings among overturned vehicles as people left their homes to survey the damage.

See the latest photos from Nashville below.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

Women view damage at the Basement East music venue after a tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.

Mark Humprey/AP

A overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by the storms.

Shelley Mays/The Tennessean/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Debris covers a car near after a tornado touched down at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville.

Mark Humprey/AP

Debbie Jones, right, wipes tears as she views the damage to East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged in Nashville.

USA Today Sports / Reuters

Meg Selby and Mac Warren look over their engagement photo that they found in their damaged house in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down in Nashville.

Mark Humprey/AP

People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed in Nashville.

Mark Humprey/AP

A man looks over buildings destroyed by the tornadoes.

Mark Humprey/AP

People walk past buildings damaged by tornadoes.

Mark Humprey/AP

Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms in Nashville.

Harrison McClary / Reuters

People view damage along Woodland Street in Nashville.

Mark Humphrey/AP

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church.

Mark Humphrey/AP

A vehicle is seen damaged in downtown Nashville.