Draymond Green Swears He Didn’t Mean To Hit Jusuf Nurkic. You Be The Judge.

The controversial Warriors forward, who faces another possible suspension, took a wild swing at the Suns player and knocked him to the ground.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is facing another possible suspension after knocking down the Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic with a flailing blow on Tuesday.

Green was ejected for the third time this season, and he’s already been suspended for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

This time, the Warriors forward said he was merely trying to draw a foul on Nurkic.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said, ESPN reports. “I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.”

Let’s take another look:

Nurkic and Suns coach Frank Vogel weren’t buying Green’s explanation, the latter calling it a “reckless, dangerous play.”

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr didn’t excuse Green either, saying, “He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”

The Warriors lost the game and may lose Green’s services for a while. Again.

