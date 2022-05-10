Fox13 TV Weatherman Makes Stunningly Racist Comment About Draymond Green

A weatherman for Fox13 in Memphis likened Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to a gorilla, prompting the station to clarify that the racist comment “does not reflect” its values.

Joey Sulipeck, who has since deleted the tweet along with his Twitter account, complained that during the Memphis Grizzlies’ Game 3 playoff loss to the Warriors on Saturday, “Green runs his knuckle-dragging mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected?”

Fox13 Memphis sent the following statement in response to Joey Sulipeck's racist tweet about Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/JDM4nyi7JS — Gabe Fernandez (@thelatinochild) May 9, 2022

Sulipeck’s employer said it will investigate and take “appropriate action,” noting that the meteorologist’s remark “does not reflect the values of Fox13” in a statement to SFGate.

Joey Sulipeck is the Memphis station's chief meteorologist. Fox13

Green, meanwhile, posted the Tweet on his Instagram Stories. “Are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!” he wrote, Deadline reported.

Draymond Green during Game 4 on Monday. Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, also chimed in. “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond?” Kerr said, per NBC’s Bay Area affiliate. “In 2022? Not in the slightest bit. This is America. This is how we operate.”

The Warriors lead the Western Conference semifinal series three games to one.