Draymond Green Gets Kicked In The Groin And Fans Go Nuts Over The 'Karma'

The Warriors forward got a "historically deserved" kick to an awfully sensitive spot, fans said on social media.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors got kicked in the privates on Sunday, prompting social media to celebrate the “karma.” (Watch the video below.)

For the uninitiated, Green has been known to kick opponents in sensitive places. He’s stomped on the occasional player, too.

So when he took a foot to the groin from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen as they both went for a rebound, Green’s crumpling to the hardwood in pain didn’t necessarily elicit sympathy from every viewer.

“Historically deserved,” one critic wrote.

Green finished with 18 points and 8 assists, but the Warriors lost to Cleveland after 16 straight victories over the Cavaliers.

Check out some of the reactions here:

