Draymond Green Gets Kicked In The Groin And Fans Go Nuts Over The 'Karma'

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors got kicked in the privates on Sunday, prompting social media to celebrate the “karma.” (Watch the video below.)

So when he took a foot to the groin from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen as they both went for a rebound, Green’s crumpling to the hardwood in pain didn’t necessarily elicit sympathy from every viewer.

“Historically deserved,” one critic wrote.

Draymond was kicked in the place you don't want to be kicked 😬 pic.twitter.com/bmVzJxXbAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2023

Green finished with 18 points and 8 assists, but the Warriors lost to Cleveland after 16 straight victories over the Cavaliers.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Draymond watching Draymond getting kicked in the nuts on film tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3XtU5dwtaf — BETSPERTS (@betsperts) November 6, 2023

Lmao nobody has ever deserved anything more — Harlequin (@Harlequin236) November 5, 2023

Somewhere Steven Adams is smiling — Brian Greer (@Warcrow79) November 5, 2023

Im a warriors fan but this is historically deserved 😂😂 — FXJ (@fx__________) November 6, 2023

Hate to say it but that’s karma — DSG AJ (@Ajzzz___) November 5, 2023

karma finally caught that dude from the steven adams kick lol — this warriors fan bangs ur mom (@stephsyy_) November 5, 2023

