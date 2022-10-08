Draymond Green: I'm Taking 'Some Time To Myself' To Begin Healing Process With Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently addressed the alarming altercation with teammate Jordan Poole at a lengthy press conference on Saturday.

Green told reporters that he has decided to give his teammates some space to allow the team to start “their healing process,” according to video footage of the press event published by 95.7 The Game.

“I’m going to take a few days – or I don’t know how many days – but just take some time to myself... allow our team to start their healing process,” he said, adding that he plans to continue to work on himself.

Green began the press conference by saying he had apologized to Poole and his team for fighting with the shooting guard during practice on Wednesday.

On Friday, TMZ published a leaked video that showed Green approaching Poole, who pushed him away. Seconds later, Green threw a punch at Poole. The video clip of the altercation set social media ablaze.

The Warriors organization held a press conference Thursday addressing the incident before the video made its rounds on the internet. During that conference, Bob Myers, the team’s general manager, told reporters that “everybody’s fine” and any punishment or suspensions would be handled “internally.”

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green at a press conference on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. via Associated Press

Green said Saturday it was “bullshit” that someone leaked the video. He added that he refused to publicly discuss what led up to the fight or details about his team’s practices in general.

At another point in the conference, Green called himself a “very flawed human being” who still has a “very long way to go” despite having already done “tremendous” work on himself.