Draymond Green Stomps On Domantas Sabonis And The Moment Hits Fans Hard

In the fourth quarter in Sacramento, Sabonis fell to the floor after a Steph Curry defensive rebound. As the teams transitioned upcourt, Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg. Green retaliated by thrusting his foot down on Sabonis’s torso. The Kings player reportedly remained on the floor for a few minutes afterward.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis.



He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Green egged on the crowd while the play was reviewed.

An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Green was ejected for a second flagrant foul and Sabonis earned a technical foul during the Kings’ win to go up 2-0 on Golden State in their first-round series. Sabonis, who underwent negative X-rays afterward, per ESPN, said: “There is no room for that in our game today.”

Green, who may be suspended, said, “My leg got grabbed ― second time in two nights ― and the referees just watch it. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

Some fans on social media attempted to apply historical perspective by jokingly noting pro wrestlers who have made a similar (though staged) move, in addition to Bruce Lee. Longtime NFL defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh also got a nod for his in-game stomp as well.

The jump afterwards, like he's trying to avoid him 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/LA0wZmUhYv — Mo 🇲🇦 (@Mo_Eddine) April 18, 2023

AAYYYOOOO, Draymond Green really hit that Ndamukong Suh stomp. Gawd damn. pic.twitter.com/lpGnUQzRWI — Pain&SufferingFromN8 (@N8SnyderSports) April 18, 2023