How To Dress Like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Just In Time For Season 2

The second season of Emmy-award winning Amazon original “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns Dec. 5, which means we’ll be settling in for an extended binge-watching session with our Pinterest boards at the ready.

That’s because one quick search for “how to dress like Mrs. Maisel” will surface hundreds of top results for copycat dresses, lookalike outfits and inexpensive costume recreations of Midge Maisel’s most iconic looks, from her boozy blue lace nightgown and her monochrome pink coat to all of her stunning ’50s swing dresses.

The wardrobe for the first season of “Mrs. Maisel” was so memorable that New York Magazine’s The Cut labeled it “the show [with] the best clothes on TV right now.” That means there are a lot of fashion-forward fans eagerly anticipating a second season with even more vintage fashion.

In preparation for the Dec. 5 premiere of the second season, we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic looks from the first with some affordable, size-inclusive, no-B.S. copycat recommendations so you can recreate your favorite of Midge’s looks at home.

Here, seven looks to dress like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” just in time for the season 2 premiere: