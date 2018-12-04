Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
How To Dress Like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Just In Time For Season 2

A guide to getting Mrs. Maisel's wardrobe — from coats and dresses to that blue nightgown.
By Brittany Nims
12/04/2018 05:20pm ET
Architectural Digest

The second season of Emmy-award winning Amazon original “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns Dec. 5, which means we’ll be settling in for an extended binge-watching session with our Pinterest boards at the ready.

That’s because one quick search for “how to dress like Mrs. Maisel” will surface hundreds of top results for copycat dresses, lookalike outfits and inexpensive costume recreations of Midge Maisel’s most iconic looks, from her boozy blue lace nightgown and her monochrome pink coat to all of her stunning ’50s swing dresses.

Elle

The wardrobe for the first season of “Mrs. Maisel” was so memorable that New York Magazine’s The Cut labeled it “the show [with] the best clothes on TV right now.” That means there are a lot of fashion-forward fans eagerly anticipating a second season with even more vintage fashion.

In preparation for the Dec. 5 premiere of the second season, we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic looks from the first with some affordable, size-inclusive, no-B.S. copycat recommendations so you can recreate your favorite of Midge’s looks at home.

Here, seven looks to dress like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” just in time for the season 2 premiere:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Mrs. Maisel's Sweetheart Red Dress
Amazon Studios / Express / Unique Vintage
Midge Maisel's iconic red dress with a sweetheart neckline was one lookalike style fans couldn't stop searching for after the season's premiere. To get her red swing dress look, we recommend this cherry red style from Express (middle; sizes XS to XL) for a more structured look, and this velvet style from Unique Vintage (right; sizes 2X to 4X) for a looser, flowy look.
2
Mrs. Maisel's Iconic Pink Coat
Amazon Studios / Nordstrom / Nordstrom
Who can forget Mrs. Maisel as a vision in pink? To recreate her monochrome pink outfit, top your look with a dusty rose, loose-while-still-tailored coat like this belted Cole Haan wool wrap coat (middle; sizes 4 to 14) or this waterproof Rachel Roy trench (right; sizes 1X to 3X), both from Nordstrom.
3
Mrs. Maisel's Bow Strap Black Dress
Amazon Studios / Amazon / Unique Vintage
In a stunning season finale, Maisel stepped out in an unforgettable black cocktail dress with dainty bows on the straps. Unfortunately, the closest lookalike we've found is the Ted Baker Louweez velvet skater dress, but it's sold out online pretty much everywhere. Instead, we recommend this inexpensive lookalike from Amazon (middle; sizes XS to L) and this belted swing dress from Unique Vintage (right; sizes 2X to 4X).
4
Mrs. Maisel's Baby Blue Lace Nightie
Amazon Studios / Amazon / Torrid
Midge's provocative drunk standup in her blue lace nightie was one of the season's most memorable scenes. For fans who want to stun in a similar nightie, this inexpensive lace nightgown on Amazon (middle; sizes: XS to XXL) is a near copycat, while this mint version from Torrid is a bit more supportive for busty ladies (right; sizes 10 to 30).
5
Mrs. Maisel's Beatnik Village Look
(top clockwise): Amazon Studios / Gap / Modcloth / Urban Outfitters
One of our personal favorite looks from the first season of "Mrs. Maisel" was Midge's stripped down, Beatnik-inspired, West Village look. To recreate her effortless style, pair these stretchy and structured high-waisted trousers from Modcloth (bottom right; sizes XXS to 4X) with a sleeveless mock neck sweater (top right; sizes XS to XXL) and a bold and printed hair scarf (bottom left).
6
Mrs. Maisel's Stunning Green Swing Coat
Amazon Studios / Modcloth / Modcloth
Recreate Midge Maisel's gorgeous emerald coat, and others will be green with envy in one glance. To snag an inexpensive lookalike green coat, we recommend this hooded forest green peacoat (middle; sizes: XXS to 4X) and this collared style with accented pockets (right; XXS to 4X), both styles from Modcloth.
7
Mrs. Maisel's Work-Ready Bow Collar Shirt
Amazon Studios / Unique Vintage
There were so many fashion details to love in "Mrs. Maisel." One work-appropriate style we loved and that is still an essential 9-to-5 style today is the oversized bow collar shirt. To recreate her polka-dotted shirt, we recommend this vintage-inspired dot shirt with oversized sleeves from Unique Vintage (sizes XS to XL).
