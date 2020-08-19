HuffPost Finds

The Best Deals On Dresses And Jumpsuits During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

You can dress up with these deals on dresses and jumpsuits at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

From florals to frills, you'll find lots of dresses and jumpsuits on sale at Nordstrom right now.&nbsp;
While you might have been living in loungewear and running around in activewear in recent months, you might also feel like dressing up once in awhile — even if it’s just to stay in.

Whether it’s throwing on an extravagant robe to feel fancy at home or putting on a “nap dress” — the latest pandemic trend — you could be looking to give your closet a much-needed makeover, just in time for the fall.

Luckily, there’s a sale chock full of dresses and jumpsuits for your dressier days.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is here and officially open now to everyone. Until Aug. 30, you can get deals on brands like Madewell and Nike. Nordstrom will drop daily deals throughout the sale with one item a day half-off.

Of course, we don’t want you to overspend or go over-budget when shopping at the Anniversary Sale. That’s why we picked out the best dresses that are all under $100, including a faux leather shirtdress that’s $50 and a floral jumpsuit that’s $60.

Check out these dresses and jumpsuits that are on sale at Nordstrom:

1
1.STATE Tiered Ruffle Calico Tie Waist Dress (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it now for $60 at Nordstrom.
2
Socialite Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $24 at Nordstrom.
3
Topshop Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
4
Halogen Tie Back Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
5
Madewell Tie Sleeve Button Front Dress in Mini Daisy
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom. It comes in plus sizes, too.
6
Julia Jordan Floral Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it now for $77 at Nordstrom.
7
BP. Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $32 at Nordstrom.
8
Vince Gathered Sleeveless Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
9
Chelsea28 Floral Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it now for $77 at Nordstrom.
10
BB Dakota Stripe Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $59 at Nordstrom.
11
Maggy London Stripe Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
12
Sam Edelman Metallic Floral Print Chiffon Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $88 at Nordstrom.
13
1.STATE Floral Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it now for $60 at Nordstrom.
14
Tahari Side Tie Crepe Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $138, get it now for $82 at Nordstrom.
15
Topshop Leopard Print Mock Wrap Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
16
Julia Jordan Three Quarter Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $119, get it now for $70 at Nordstrom.
17
Julia Jordan Long Sleeve Chiffon Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $139, get it now for $83 at Nordstrom.
