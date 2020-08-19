HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost From florals to frills, you'll find lots of dresses and jumpsuits on sale at Nordstrom right now.

While you might have been living in loungewear and running around in activewear in recent months, you might also feel like dressing up once in awhile — even if it’s just to stay in.

Whether it’s throwing on an extravagant robe to feel fancy at home or putting on a “nap dress” — the latest pandemic trend — you could be looking to give your closet a much-needed makeover, just in time for the fall.

Luckily, there’s a sale chock full of dresses and jumpsuits for your dressier days.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is here and officially open now to everyone. Until Aug. 30, you can get deals on brands like Madewell and Nike. Nordstrom will drop daily deals throughout the sale with one item a day half-off.

Of course, we don’t want you to overspend or go over-budget when shopping at the Anniversary Sale. That’s why we picked out the best dresses that are all under $100, including a faux leather shirtdress that’s $50 and a floral jumpsuit that’s $60.