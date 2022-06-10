Shopping

Affordable Dresses For Summer Weddings That You Can Get At Target

Lightweight fabrics, vibrant colors and simple silhouettes you'll say "I do" to.

Warm weather has arrived and with it, the time to don clutches, kitten heels and our finest dresses. Wedding season is here and, while witnessing loved ones say “I do” is guaranteed fun, what’s not fun is figuring out an outfit. Or spending a lot of money on it.

If you’ve sent in your RSVP for more nuptials you can count, allow us to take away the headache of shopping with these curated Target dresses. From little black slips to forest green midis, you’re sure to find one (or several) perfect options.

1
Target
A sleeveless plisse knit dress
An instantly chic look is yours when you couple kitten heels with this plisse knit dress. The high neck combined and side slits? Consider this midi the ultimate plus one. Available in sizes XS-4X and in four colors.
$25 at Target
2
Target
A knit wrap dress
Complete with an adjustable tie-waist, this knit wrap dress guarantees a personalized fit — no trip to the tailor required. It's available in several neutral hues that are perfect for not only summer weddings, but weddings of any season. Available in sizes 0X-4X and in five colors.
$28 at Target
3
Target
A flutter sleeve tie-back midi
This style takes the little black dress and spices it up by way of flutter sleeves and a fun tie-back. Perfect for weddings and brunch, you can pair the above with any style (or color) shoe in your closet. Available in sizes XS-4X.
$35 at Target
4
Target
A smocked floral midi dress
If you're ready to break up with solid colors, may we present you with this vibrant floral dress? Pair this smocked midi with wedges and statement gold hoops for a comfortable ensemble sure to pop out in photographs. Available in sizes XS-4X and in two colors.
$34.99 at Target
5
Target
A black slip dress
This slip dress makes the word "swanky" come to mind. In addition to a simple (but striking) design, the fabric is intentionally lightweight which makes it the perfect ensemble for especially humid summer days. Available in sizes XS-4X and in two colors.
$25 at Target
6
Target
A tie-back lime green tiered dress
Looking to add a pop of color to your wardrobe? Presenting this lime green midi, a fun 'fit designed with smocking and a tie-back for a customized fit. And if you're not looking to deviate from the sea of neutrals in your closet, no worries: this is available in several neutral hues, too. Available in sizes 0X-4X and in four colors.
$35 at Target
7
Target
A bodycon midi dress
What makes this number great is its simplicity: it's a no-frills, high-neck bodycon with subtle side ruching. And the straps are especially fantastic as they provide enough coverage so you don't have to worry about wearing a particular bra since straps won't show through. Available in sizes 0X-4X and in three colors.
$28 at Target
8
Target
A dress that flows for days
You'll find yourself reaching for this flutter sleeve maxi multiple times this summer. Why? It's ideal for weddings (add platform heels and a clutch) but equally great paired with sandals for a casual date. Available in sizes 16-24.
$59.50 at Target
9
Target
A multi-tiered mini dress
Get ready to drool over this multi-tiered mini. In addition to looking like it came off the set of "Gossip Girl," this dress is made with 100% lightweight cotton fabric to ensure you're not sweating through the ceremony. Available in sizes XS-4X and in two colors.
$30 at Target
10
Target
A sleeveless back ribbon dress
Whether traipsing through Positano or enjoying hors d'oeuvres at a wedding cocktail hour, this Who What Wear mini is sure to get you a multitude of compliments. Lightweight fabric, a full skirt and a tie-back ribbon are all the ingredients needed to make the perfect dress. Available in sizes XS-4X and in two colors.
$36.99 at Target
