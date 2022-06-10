Warm weather has arrived and with it, the time to don clutches, kitten heels and our finest dresses. Wedding season is here and, while witnessing loved ones say “I do” is guaranteed fun, what’s not fun is figuring out an outfit. Or spending a lot of money on it.
If you’ve sent in your RSVP for more nuptials you can count, allow us to take away the headache of shopping with these curated Target dresses. From little black slips to forest green midis, you’re sure to find one (or several) perfect options.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A sleeveless plisse knit dress
2
A knit wrap dress
3
A flutter sleeve tie-back midi
4
A smocked floral midi dress
5
A black slip dress
6
A tie-back lime green tiered dress
8
A dress that flows for days
9
A multi-tiered mini dress
10
A sleeveless back ribbon dress