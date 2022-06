27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

A short sleeve boho number

It's available in sizes XXS–3XL and 31 colors."First I got the yellow-flowered print – it fits perfectly on the shoulders and it's easy to slip on. It feels as if I'm wearing air! Or have become a billowing cloud. The pattern is very pretty, combining yellow, black, and white – unusually remarkable. It's been remarked on favorably every time I wear it. My husband loves it, strangers come up to admire it and most importantly, I love the way it makes me feel and look. I live in a hot summer climate and this dress meets the challenge. I liked it so much I've also gotten the red (I usually look horrid in red, but this one works) and am awaiting the blue. I wouldn't usually go this wild on spending but the cost of each dress is so low I'm stocking up. Added note: it washes well." — Charlotte O. Lowe