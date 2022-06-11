27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

Popular items from this list
A simple and chic bodycon midi sure to be perfect in every environment you could end up in.
A cocktail dress that’ll look equal parts sexy and elegant at any event that comes your way.
A tie wrap dress made of a super-soft material great for wearing outside all day long.
A ruffled party dress to put a spring in your step
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"OH MY GOD. I was not expecting a lot from this dress but I absolutely love it. I bought it for a photoshoot. It’s soft and not stiff at all. It's also super comfy and not too short. I was worried about not wearing a bra but it looks perfect without one. It still makes me look like I have some boobs. 10/10 would recommend." — Hannah Jean
A breezy ruffled tunic dress that'll move with you
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Obsessed with this dress! Purchased to wear for a wedding and got many compliments. Material is great and the fit was perfect. Color is a tad darker in person but I expected it to be and it was exactly what I wanted!" — Sabrina Smith
A short sleeve boho number
It's available in sizes XXS–3XL and 31 colors.
Promising review:
"First I got the yellow-flowered print – it fits perfectly on the shoulders and it's easy to slip on. It feels as if I'm wearing air! Or have become a billowing cloud. The pattern is very pretty, combining yellow, black, and white – unusually remarkable. It's been remarked on favorably every time I wear it. My husband loves it, strangers come up to admire it and most importantly, I love the way it makes me feel and look. I live in a hot summer climate and this dress meets the challenge. I liked it so much I've also gotten the red (I usually look horrid in red, but this one works) and am awaiting the blue. I wouldn't usually go this wild on spending but the cost of each dress is so low I'm stocking up. Added note: it washes well." — Charlotte O. Lowe
A multicolored mini
It's available in sizes 0X–3X and eight colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! It fit just as I expected. I like this for a beach vacation or in warmer climates. The material is nice and soft. All in all a great purchase!" — Audrey
A loose-fitting gingham swing dress
It's available in S–XXL and in 10 styles.
Promising review:
"I love this beautiful dress. I shared it on my blog and people loved it! Runs true to size and it's double lined, so it's not see through and doesn’t lay funny on the stomach area. I'm wearing this piece for Easter and all summer long (pictured above, left)." — Sherlin
An open back stunner
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I have been wanting this same dress from Free People but it was $118. I was leery about this considering it was much cheaper in cost but it is PERFECT! Keep in mind you can't wear a bra with it and if you are larger busted (I'm small, an A cup) then it may fit totally different. It's thin and lightweight but with skin-colored undies, I had no problem with lines or visibility. I'm considering buying it in another color. 😍" — Bullitt02797
A darling LBD for fashion-savvy souls
It's available in sizes XL–5X and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough about this dress; it is absolutely beautiful! Every review written here about this dress is true (length is below the knee, very elegant, material does have stretch to it, green as pictured, consider ordering a size up)." — Pawillia
A matching set
It's available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love, love, love this outfit! The material is great, skirt is nice and long; has two slits and HAS POCKETS!!!! It doesn’t feel like it’s going to slip down!" — DPET
A simple and chic bodycon midi
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is so cute!! It really hugs and accentuates your curves. The fabric is super soft and almost fleece like on the inside. (But it's not see through or light.) It is so comfy I could literally sleep in it. I bought it for New Years, but 10/10 would wear for any occasion." — Julianne
An off-the-shoulder mesh maxi dress
It's available in sizes S—3XL and two colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! I got so many compliments and you will, too. The material is stretchy and high-quality so you can confidently buy it in your size. You have to find something to go under it yourself but you can't go wrong! " — Courtney Gardner
A bodycon plaid mini
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"Y’all listen! This dress was super cute and comfy! I paired it perfectly with my sparkly Doc Martens for a fun night in NOLA and I'm ordering another. You won't be disappointed." — Rodneaa’
A plus size pencil dress
It's available in sizes L–5XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Love love love! This is such a great price and really good quality. I bought the green one and the black one. They both have good material overall. I love them." — Jen
A crisscross bodycon dress with a TikTok-famous design
It's available in sizes XS–L and three colors.Promising review:
"I love this dress. It is very nice, sexy, and it stretches." —Kyeshia
A cotton-linen blend dress for artistic souls
It's available in 12 styles.
Promising review:
"I have bought about 10 versions of this dress, all in different patterns. I wear them around the house, to sleep, and outside with a cute cardigan or jean jacket over them. They are soooooo comfortable. This is my favorite find on Amazon. Hope that is helpful for someone looking to purchase." — Rena Zilber
A cocktail dress that's equal parts sexy and elegant
It's available in sizes XS–XL and six colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve used this dress for two photoshoots so far and it’s worked amazing in both! I might recommend fabric tape
, it’s a deep plunge! For the price, I would buy this over again in a heart beat. It’s so pretty and elegant on, I wore it for my own practice shoot and I had people asking me if it was my wedding day." — Sabrina N
A pleated midi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors).
Promising review:
"This dress is a winner for me as it fits just right. It is simple yet beautiful and can be dressed up or down. The color I picked is a true wine/burgundy and flows just the way I want it to." — Ola
A short-sleeve V-neck wrap dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve never purchased clothing off Amazon but I took a leap of faith and bought this dress after reading some reviews. I’m not disappointed! I LOVE this dress. I feel so pretty in it and it’s the perfect dress to dress up in with some heels or dress down with my white Converse and a jean jacket. I got the dress for an anniversary dinner so the cleavage being shown wasn’t such a big deal. I can understand how it could be though; nothing a well placed safety pin can’t fix. I’d recommend looking at the sizing chart if you’re skeptical, but would overall recommend getting this dress!" — Desirea
A cherry-print cami dress
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles.
Promising review:
"This thing is perfect. I have an hourglass figure, and the dress accentuates this greatly. I was worried the neckline wouldn’t be cut deep enough, but it’s great. I’m buying more. The fabric is thin but this will be awesome for the summer when it’s hot." — PNW
A tie wrap dress made of super-soft material
It's available in sizes S–L and in five colors.
Promising review:
"Fits well! Just make sure to tie your knots very tight." —Adam Hutton
A pencil dress to help you get back into your powerhouse zone
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"This is an amazing dress! I was not sure what to expect and I am so excited that it is so beautiful. The fit is perfect. It is a fitted dress so if you don’t want something fitted, this isn’t for you. However, if you are looking for something retro-inspired, chic, and elegant, this is it! It's sexy in a subtle way. I am in LOVE!" — Mich
A maxi shirt dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Lovely! It was a bit big in the mid section, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." — AMA
A tie-dye bodycon dress as colorful as your personality
It's available in sizes S–XL and nine styles.
Promising review:
"I love how this fit my curves — NO bra needed! It has adjustable straps in the back. The material is like a stretchy spandex, which is cool with me because it’s breathable!" — Arié
An embroidered linen frock with floral details
It's available in sizes M–XXL and six colors.Promising review:
"This dress is absolutely gorgeous! The linen is good quality and the embroidery is beautiful and detailed. I ordered the green and it's much more of a vivid green in person rather than the screen. It is a soft linen and I barely used an upright vapor iron and it took the wrinkles out. There is no need for a slip. I really can't express how beautiful this dress is!! I think I just might order the pink one too!" — PGW
A puff-sleeve pastel maxi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"Ethereally beautiful!! This dress is absolutely LOVELY. It’s so lightweight, breezy, and comfortable. It fits perfectly, and the bodice has plenty of stretch so if you’re in between sizes, you could go either way. I actually sized down because I wanted to wear it on the shoulders and didn’t want the sleeves slipping off, but I didn’t have an issue with that at all. It’s wrinkly when it arrives, but a quick steam makes it look so much nicer and more expensive than it is. I got the sage green color and it’s not see-through, it’s beautiful. (I actually returned it in favor of a color I thought I’d wear more, but if green is your fave then you’ll love it). Get this dress!" — Laura
A ruffled baby doll dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and four colors.
Promising review:
"This is the perfect date night dress, it's cute and comfortable! I love this dress!" —Monica M.
A swingy cocktail dress
It's available in sizes M–3X and seven colors.
Promising review:
"This was my first time ordering a dress from Amazon and I'm very pleased. It fits perfectly! I'm thankful to those who posted helpful reviews and pictures. I'm 5'5 and the dress hits right below my knees. I love the off-shoulder style and the dress is lovely." — Sunshine
An airy V-neck midi
It's available in sizes S–XL and 41 styles.
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this dress. It is much better than I expected coming from Amazon for this price. The material is definitely the type that needs to be steamed well to get the wrinkles out but other than that it's great! I'd say the color is a little more bright yellow than the picture appears. Fits true to size. If anything it's a little more scandalous than I thought because it does show more cleavage than expected and you can't really wear a bra with it but overall a great summer dress" — Amazon customer