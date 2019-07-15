Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Our Favorite Prime Day 2019 Summer Dresses To Buy On Sale

Including our favorite button-down dress that makes us want book a flight to Europe ASAP.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

We found a ton a <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2lpBSuZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">summer dresses on sale</a></strong>, perfect for any warm-weather wardrobe.
While you might’ve been on the hunt for an Instant Pot or a robot vacuum, there are actually a lot of fashion deals worth checking out during Prime Day 2019. Though we typically recommend browsing Target’s Prime Day sale on clothes and shoes instead because of the higher quality and reliability, we’ve actually found quite a few summer dresses on Amazon on sale for Prime Day — and most of them are perfect for any warm-weather occasion.

One of our favorite Amazon dresses — the $22 mid-length button down spaghetti strap dress that had us dreaming of a summer in Europe — is also on sale in select styles for up to 15% off. Between short swing dresses and flowy maxi dresses, there’s a discounted dress for everyone and every event.

Below, we’ve pulled together a few of our favorite summer dresses that Prime Day has to offer — just keep in mind that only select sizes and styles are on sale for some options.

Take a look below:

1
Boho Button Up Flowy Party Dress
Amazon
This boho button down dress comes in sizes XS to XXL in a variety of prints, patterns and colors. Normally $29, get it on sale for $18 on Prime Day.
2
Bohemian Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress With Pockets
Amazon
This spaghetti strap dress comes in sizes S to XXL and thirty-four prints and patterns.Normally $22, get it on sale for $19 on Prime Day.
3
V-Neck Ruffle Polka Dot Swing Dress With Pockets
Amazon
This ruffled, polka dot swing dress comes in sizes S to XL in five bold colors. Normally $25, get it on sale for $21 on Prime Day.
4
V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress
Amazon
This bell-sleeved leopard print dress comes in sizes XS to XL and twenty-one colors and patterns. Normally $38, get it on sale for $27 on Prime Day.
5
Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Beach Maxi With Pockets
Amazon
This off-the-shoulder maxi dress comes in sizes XS to XL and fifteen colors and patterns. Normally $27, get it on sale for $20 on Prime Day.
6
Floral Spaghetti Strap Sundress With Pockets
This spaghetti strap dress comes in sizes S to XXL and thirteen colors and patterns. Normally $20, get it on sale for $15 on Prime Day.
7
Cold-Shoulder Tunic Swing T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
Amazon
This cold-shoulder dress comes in sizes XS to XL and twenty colors and patterns. Normally $30, get it on sale for $20 on Prime Day.
8
Casual T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
This basic rayon t-shirt dress comes in sizes XS to XL and 23 colors and patterns. Normally $28, get it on sale for $19 on Prime Day.

MORE PRIME DAY DRESSES ON SALE

