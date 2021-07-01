23 Dresses You'll Want To Twirl In

Anyone knows that the sign of a great dress is not only how it looks but how it feels when you put it on. When you put on a dress that instantly makes you want to twirl, you know you’ve found something amazing. We’ve rounded up 23 great dresses that you’ll want to spin in as soon as you put them on.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A tiered, sleeveless gingham frock
Amazon
2
A button-front midi
Amazon
3
A flared vintage-inspired dress
Amazon
4
A super fun sequined slip dress
Amazon
5
A fun off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
6
A gorgeous metallic star print dress
Amazon
7
A smocked chambray option
Eloquii
8
A cute-as-a-button fit-and-flare dress
Amazon
9
A mixed-print masterpiece of a midi
Asos
10
A downright gorgeous pleated off-the-shoulder dress
Amazon
11
A tiered tee dress
Amazon
12
A yellow tulle confection
ModCloth
13
A polka dot T-shirt dress
Amazon
14
An absolutely beautiful and twirl-ready printed maxi dress
Amazon
15
A dance-party-ready, strappy-back dress
Amazon
16
A lace sleeveless dress
Amazon
17
A cutout floral jacquard beauty
Autumn Adeigbo
18
A sweet sheer-paneled, collared tunic dress
Amazon
19
A pastel floral number
ModCloth
20
A showstopping eyelet midi
Lilly Pulitzer
21
A ruffled floral midi
Amazon
22
A richly-hued, high-low, off-the-shoulder number
Amazon
23
A gorgeous lace cocktail number
Amazon
25 Trendy Pieces Of Clothing Under $50