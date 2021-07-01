HuffPost Finds

23 Dresses You'll Want To Twirl In

You go, twirl — most of these picks are under $50.
By Katy Herman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Anyone knows that the sign of a great dress is not only how it looks but how it feels when you put it on. When you put on a dress that instantly makes you want to twirl, you know you’ve found something amazing. We’ve rounded up 23 great dresses that you’ll want to spin in as soon as you put them on.

1
A tiered, sleeveless gingham frock
Amazon
You need this if you've spent stay-at-home times realizing waistbands should be permanently cancelled and sack dresses should be permanently embraced. This baby will check all your boxes.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer, and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets. The dress is made really well; I was pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent. I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I like that it is flowier and comfortable-fitting! I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!" — Theresa St Peter

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in four colors).
2
A button-front midi
Amazon
This is quite possibly the most perfect sundress of all time (it's got more than 5,000 positive reviews!!!).

Promising review: "I'm one of those people that never write reviews. I found this dress through a BuzzFeed article and couldn't resist the white sunflower one. The material is stretchy and just fits your body so well. I didn't have any problems with it being see-through while I was wearing light gray underwear. The length is cute. The buttons are fake, so they stay uniform all the way down. It's stretchy across the back of the bodice, so bigger-chested women would love this. My mom and I have completely different body types and the size large fits us both amazingly! I'm definitely going to try to order as many prints as I can!" — Courtney Clark

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 33 colors and prints).
3
A flared vintage-inspired dress
Amazon
Your inner Lucille Ball is begging you to own this dress. Over 4,000 vintage vixens have given this baby positive reviews, and some say they especially like to rock it with a petticoat underneath for extra poof.

Promising review: "This dress exceeded my expectations! It's so pretty. The belt is removable, so it can be worn however you want — tied in the front, back, or even the side. The top fits so nicely and I'm very happy!" — Harmony A.

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS-3XL and in 45 colors and prints).
4
A super fun sequined slip dress
Amazon
Slip into this number, and you'll feel like a superstar about to play for a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden. The straps are adjustable and reviewers say it fits true to size!

Promising review: "Absolutely loved this dress! Got it as a last-minute option for my bachelorette party and ended up wearing this dress to a club and was very comfortable in it. It is a sexy, shiny little dress and I can’t wait to wear it again." — Meggo

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS-XL and in 17 colors).
5
A fun off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Amazon
And the best part is that this dress has a hidden surprise — it's actually a romper! You'll feel so glam letting the fabric billow regally in your wake, without having to worry about a spring breeze heading your way and causing a Marilyn Monroe moment. In fact, a breeze would probably only make this baby look even more photo shoot-worthy! And psst...some reviewers recommend sizing up.

Promising review: "I love this romper dress. I could wear it every day. I get so many compliments on it. My friends have all been begging for one of these dresses. It does come wrinkly, but you can just iron it and then enjoy feeling like a goddess!" — Catherine Watkins

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S-3XL and in 14 prints).
6
A gorgeous metallic star print dress
Amazon
You'll want to twirl in this all the way to the moon and back. Some reviewers say it runs a bit roomy!

Promising review: "I must say, I was very pleasantly surprised to find this is quite a nice dress for only $28! The beautiful gold stars all over it are raised and catch the light really nicely. It fit me great, possibly a touch on the bigger side, but I wouldn't size down. Since it's nicer than expected, it's a bit more formal than I thought it would be. It's a pretty good value, and I would recommend." — Sarah Allison

Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS-XL and in 11 colors).
7
A smocked chambray option
Eloquii
This pretty much looks like what would happen if Daphne Bridgerton discovered denim. Go ahead and twirl and promenade. Plus, reviewers say the sleeves can easily be worn off the shoulder!

Promising review: "I love the smocking on the dress and can't wait to feel the warmth of the sun on my shoulders and back that the dress will allow for." — melissa g.

Get it from Eloquii for $139.95 (available in sizes 14-28).
8
A cute-as-a-button fit-and-flare dress
Amazon
No need to spend more time trying to pull together both a top and a skirt in the morning. You can use all that extra time to check yourself out in the mirror.

Promising review: "I cannot express in words how much I love this dress. It’s perfect and super professional. Love wearing to work because it’s a little past the knees and has this '70s retro vibe. Love love love it!" — RaineandMatt

Get it from Amazon for $29.90 (available in sizes S-XL and in 23 colors and prints).
9
A mixed-print masterpiece of a midi
Asos
Why decide between gingham and florals when you can twirl around in both at the same dang time?

Get it from Asos for $30.80 (originally $56; available in UK sizes 16-32).
10
A downright gorgeous pleated off-the-shoulder dress
Amazon
This dress will make you feel so fabulous, you'll cry tiers of joy.

Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! It drapes beautifully. I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" — LB

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S-XL and in 20 colors and styles).
11
A tiered tee dress
Amazon
Who says a dress comfy enough to be loungewear can't also make you feel glam???

Promising review: "I live outside of Las Vegas and wanted something cute but comfortable to wear in the heat. This dress fits the bill perfectly! The fabric is so soft. I received three compliments on the day I wore the dress. I'm so happy with this purchase!" — Rach

Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 27 colors and prints).
12
A yellow tulle confection
ModCloth
As soon as you put this number on, you'll feel like an actual ray of sunshine.

Get it from ModCloth for $49 (originally $79; available in sizes XS-1X).
13
A polka dot T-shirt dress
Amazon
Whether you add a long necklace and pretty sandals or just toss it on with white sneakers, this dress will be absolutely aww-dorable.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress. I ordered the large because I’m large in the breast area and I was worried it would be too tight, but I honestly could have gotten away with the medium, so I would say this dress is pretty true to size. The overall dress is great quality, soft, and comfortable, the pockets aren't skimpy or small, and the dress isn't see-through. I want one in every color." — Tasia B

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 styles, including some with long sleeves).
14
An absolutely beautiful and twirl-ready printed maxi dress
Amazon
You'll be so excited to rock this at every spring and summer outdoor event. The beautiful weather will be nowhere near as gorgeous as you. The buttons stop around your knee, so the bottom's free to flow dramatically in the breeze. It's no wonder this beauty has over 2,000 5-star reviews!

Promising review: "I bought this dress on a whim and was a little skeptical about it, but I shouldn't have been. I've never received so many compliments on a dress before. I wore it on a trip to the Biltmore Estate with my husband and in-laws, and we honestly couldn't get through the day without someone stopping me every few minutes to ask where I got my dress or to tell me how gorgeous it was. It flowed beautifully on that windy day. I'm so obsessed with it, I even bought two more in different colors. I highly recommend it!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 28 prints).
15
A dance-party-ready, strappy-back dress
Amazon
More than 2,000 reviewers love this dress for helping them look classy even if they're strapped for cash.

Promising review: "I purchased this dress for a wedding. I was a little nervous about the low back; I can’t/won’t go without a bra and pasties don’t work for me. I was happy to see that the straps were adjustable, so my strapless bra worked perfectly with it. I got tons of compliments all night, and who doesn’t love a dress with pockets? The fabric is stretchy so you have a little wiggle room on the size." — Mandee

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 0-20 and in 27 colors).
16
A lace sleeveless dress
Amazon
This pretty and special-occasion-ready number has a midi hemline but maximum fabulousness.

Promising review: "This dress is amazing and I HIGHLY recommend it. I wore it to a bridal shower and it was the talk of the party. I received multiple compliments. Two women actually went onto Amazon and purchased it right then. Great quality and the fit is perfect!" — Christine Earing

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS-XXL and in six colors).
17
A cutout floral jacquard beauty
Autumn Adeigbo
You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this dress. Time to treat everyone you pass on the sidewalk to a fashion show.

BTW — Autumn Adeigbo is a Black woman-owned designer fashion brand and my current style obsession. Her bold, cheerful and glam clothing is made to order in female-owned factories and facilities and her clothes and accessories have been rocked by the likes of Amanda Gorman, Kerry Washington, Busy Philipps and Mindy Kaling.

Get it from Autumn Adeigbo for $785 (available in sizes 0-16 and in seven prints).
18
A sweet sheer-paneled, collared tunic dress
Amazon
Equally fabulous with or without a belt, this floral embroidered number is sure to get so many compliments.

Promising review: "The most amazing dress ever! Dress was a bit loose for my taste but with a belt, it looks amazing. Everyone loves it and it even looks good with boots! The flower pattern is very vibrant and well-made. Honestly, it’s worth the money." — Tiarra Perez

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 0X-4X and in four colors).
19
A pastel floral number
ModCloth
You need this if you've been into the cottagecore look but done with sticking to neutral colors. Plus, it's machine-washable!

Get it from ModCloth for $59 (originally $99; available in sizes 0-26W).
20
A showstopping eyelet midi
Lilly Pulitzer
You probably shouldn't wear this anywhere you plan to be in a hurry, since people will constantly be stopping to ask where you got it.

Promising review: "I bought this dress for my graduation, and it is gorgeous! It fits true to size." — Herbie

Get it from Lilly Pulitzer for $298 (available in sizes 00-16).
21
A ruffled floral midi
Amazon
This dress is so stunning, it could easily pass for designer. Plus, it's the perfect length to show off some equally fabulous shoes.

Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this dress! I love it!! The fit is amazing. The material is lovely. The top, front, and bottom of the dress are lined with a light material, which is perfect. You still get the flowy feel. I just want to twirl around in this dress. My young adult daughter loves it as well!! I couldn’t be happier. It will be my go-to dress this summer!" — Carla J. Reid

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in six colors).
22
A richly-hued, high-low, off-the-shoulder number
Amazon
When you wear this, it will steal the show pretty much anywhere. Just ask the 2,000+ people who've left positive reviews.

Promising review: "Okay, I love this dress! It's great quality and fits me like I had it tailor-made. There are so many colors, but I wanted the yellow and I'm so happy I made the purchase! When wearing a strapless bra, I'm always concerned that my girls won't sit up, but the dress fit me perfectly in the bust area, so much so it helped keep me up. 😍😍 I felt beautiful in this dress and I'll purchase another color soon." — DaughterOfaKing7

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in seven colors).
23
A gorgeous lace cocktail number
Amazon
Ideal for any upcoming outdoor occasions you have, this dress will leave you wanting to miss half of your cousin's wedding ceremony to frolick in the nearby grass.

Promising review: "This dress is killer. The fabric is high quality and the lace isn't delicate enough to rip. I can't tell you how amazing I felt in this. It's so beautiful. Underneath the lace, there's a layer of fabric to shield you from any see-through mishaps. There are also rubber straps in the shoulder area so that the dress doesn't slip off, which is so ingenious! I wore it for over 10 hours at a wedding and I had no problems. I just love this dress to death! Buy it!" — Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in seven colors).
