20 Dressy Plus-Size Jumpsuits For Evening Wear

Jumpsuits for women with curves.

Whether you’re the kind of girl who’s just not into dresses or you’re looking for a sleek way to mix up your wardrobe, you can never have too many jumpsuits in your rotation.

Case in point: Jumpsuits are taking over dress-only occasions quicker than you can get in and out of one. There’s now a huge market for bridal jumpsuits, dressy jumpsuits to wear to weddings and jumpsuits that can take you from conference room to cocktails.

Because there are often fewer curve-friendly options out there, we’ve rounded up 20 stunning plus-size jumpsuits that are dressy enough for evening wear. Take a look below:

1
Metallic Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 16 to 24
Get it at Nordstrom.
2
Modcloth Bold Notion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X
Get it at Modcloth.
3
Venus Neck Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
Sizes: 2 to 24Get it at Venus.
4
Asos Design Curve Jumpsuit With Short Sleeve In Mono Animal Print
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 24
Get it at Asos.
5
Simply Be Beaded Jumpsuit
Simply Be
Sizes: 6 to 22
Get it at Simply Be.
6
Eloquii Wide Leg Jumpsuit With Tie
Eloquii
Sizes: 14 to 28
Get it at Eloquii.
7
Velvet Culotte Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 24
Get it at Nordstrom.
8
Universal Thread Button Front Jumpsuit With Belt
Target
Sizes: 14 to 26
Get it at Target.
9
Modcloth Unbridled Enthusiasm Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4XGet it at Modcloth.
10
Ava & Viv Printed Tie Waist Jumpsuit
Target
Sizes: XL to 4X
Get it at Target.
11
Venus Trim Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
Sizes: XS to 3X
Get it at Venus.
12
Tie Back Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 24
Get it at Nordstrom.
13
Asos Design Curve Jumpsuit With Wrap In Polka Dot
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 24
Get it at Asos.
14
Wild Fable Polka Dot Strappy Rushed Cutout Jumpsuit
Target
Sizes: 1X to 4X
Get it at Target.
15
Venus Sequin Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
Sizes: XS to 3X
Get it at Venus.
16
Asos Design Curve Tea Jumpsuit With Puff Sleeve And Tie Detail
Asos
Sizes: 00 to 28
Get it at Asos.
17
Smocked Strapless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 14 to 26
Get it at Nordstrom.
18
Venus Stripe Jumpsuit
Venus
Sizes: XS to 3X
Get it at Venus.
19
Convertible Wide Leg Jersey Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 26
Get it at Nordstrom.
20
Venus Tassel Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
Sizes XS to 3X
Get it at Venus.
