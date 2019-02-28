20 Dressy Plus-Size Jumpsuits For Evening Wear

Whether you’re the kind of girl who’s just not into dresses or you’re looking for a sleek way to mix up your wardrobe, you can never have too many jumpsuits in your rotation.
Case in point: Jumpsuits are taking over dress-only occasions quicker than you can get in and out of one. There’s now a huge market for bridal jumpsuits, dressy jumpsuits to wear to weddings and jumpsuits that can take you from conference room to cocktails.
Because there are often fewer curve-friendly options out there, we’ve rounded up 20 stunning plus-size jumpsuits that are dressy enough for evening wear. Take a look below:
1
Metallic Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
2
Modcloth Bold Notion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Modcloth
3
Venus Neck Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
4
Asos Design Curve Jumpsuit With Short Sleeve In Mono Animal Print
Asos
5
Simply Be Beaded Jumpsuit
Simply Be
6
Eloquii Wide Leg Jumpsuit With Tie
Eloquii
7
Velvet Culotte Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
8
Universal Thread Button Front Jumpsuit With Belt
Target
9
Modcloth Unbridled Enthusiasm Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Modcloth
10
Ava & Viv Printed Tie Waist Jumpsuit
Target
11
Venus Trim Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
12
Tie Back Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
13
Asos Design Curve Jumpsuit With Wrap In Polka Dot
Asos
14
Wild Fable Polka Dot Strappy Rushed Cutout Jumpsuit
Target
15
Venus Sequin Detail Jumpsuit
Venus
16
Asos Design Curve Tea Jumpsuit With Puff Sleeve And Tie Detail
Asos
17
Smocked Strapless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
18
Venus Stripe Jumpsuit
Venus
19
Convertible Wide Leg Jersey Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
20
Venus Tassel Detail Jumpsuit
Venus