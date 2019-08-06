15 Dressy Plus-Size Wedding Guest Jumpsuits For Summer Weddings

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If your calendar is packed with late-summer weddings, chances are you need a look or two that’ll help you dress to impress. But why should dressing up involve a dress at all?

Though there are a lot of reasons to love a jumpsuit (they’re cool, they’re comfortable, they’re practical), ladies with big thighs know that dress-induced thigh chafing is really real. While there are loads of thigh chafe-preventing products out there like Megababe Thigh Rescue and Bandalettes anti-chafing bands, the easiest way to stop a fire from igniting while you whip out some moves on the dance floor is to wear something that’ll prevent them from rubbing together in the first place.

Wedding guest jumpsuits have been trendy for a while now, which means the selection is endless for plus-size gals who want to take the dress out of dressing up. Below, we’ve rounded up some dressy plus-size wedding guest jumpsuits.