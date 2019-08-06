Style & Beauty

15 Dressy Plus-Size Wedding Guest Jumpsuits For Summer Weddings

Why should dressing up involve a dress?

If your calendar is packed with late-summer weddings, chances are you need a look or two that’ll help you dress to impress. But why should dressing up involve a dress at all?

Though there are a lot of reasons to love a jumpsuit (they’re cool, they’re comfortable, they’re practical), ladies with big thighs know that dress-induced thigh chafing is really real. While there are loads of thigh chafe-preventing products out there like Megababe Thigh Rescue and Bandalettes anti-chafing bands, the easiest way to stop a fire from igniting while you whip out some moves on the dance floor is to wear something that’ll prevent them from rubbing together in the first place.

Wedding guest jumpsuits have been trendy for a while now, which means the selection is endless for plus-size gals who want to take the dress out of dressing up. Below, we’ve rounded up some dressy plus-size wedding guest jumpsuits.

1
Asos Design Curve Button-Front Polka Dot Jumpsuit
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 24. Get it at Asos.
2
Elegant Everywhere Cropped Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X. Get it at Modcloth.
3
Connected Pleated Cropped Jumpsuit
Macys
Sizes: 18 to 24. Get it at Macy's.
4
Asos Design Puff-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 14. Get it at Asos.
5
Standards & Practices Dianna Halter Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 1X to 3X. Get it at Nordstrom.
6
Genuine Genius Halter Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X. Get it at Modcloth.
7
Maya Plus V-Neck Jumpsuit
Asos
Sizes: 14 to 24. Get it at Asos.
8
Maree Pour Toi Magic Strapless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 12 to 24. Get it at Nordstrom.
9
Leigh Deep V-Neck Jumpsuit
n
Sizes: 1X to 4X. Get it at Nordstrom.
10
Collectif x MC Expressive Essence Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Sizes: 4 to 30 (UK). Get it at Modcloth.
11
Paper Dolls All-Over-Lace Culotte Jumpsuit
Asos
Sizes: 14 to 24. Get it at Asos.
12
INC Sleeveless Striped Surplice Jumpsuit
Macys
Sizes: 0X to 4X. Get it at Macy's.
13
Rachel Roy Striped Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Macys
Sizes: 16 to 24. Get it at Macy's.
14
Rachel Roy Faux Wrap Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 1X to 3X. Get it at Nordstrom.
15
Vince Camuto Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Sizes: 16 to 24. Get it at Nordstrom.
