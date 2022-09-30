Shopping
What To Buy From Drew Barrymore’s Newest Kitchenware Drop

It includes an expandable electric skillet and a portable blender that will actually fit in small kitchens.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line just released new products, including a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-5-in-1-Expandable-Skillet-White-Icing-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F860041546&subId1=drewbkitchenware-kristenadaway-092822-63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="five-in-one expandable skillet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-5-in-1-Expandable-Skillet-White-Icing-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F860041546&subId1=drewbkitchenware-kristenadaway-092822-63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">five-in-one expandable skillet</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-5-Speed-Juice-Extractor-Cornflower-Blue-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F953788517&subId1=drewbkitchenware-kristenadaway-092822-63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="five-speed juice extractor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-5-Speed-Juice-Extractor-Cornflower-Blue-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F953788517&subId1=drewbkitchenware-kristenadaway-092822-63345675e4b0e376dbf22402" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">five-speed juice extractor</a>.
Walmart
In case you’re looking to add a couple of stylish appliances to your kitchen, actor Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware line — known as Beautiful — has released five new products just in time for fall cooking. Building on the Walmart-exclusive collection’s existing items, like a chic air fryer, heart-shaped Dutch oven and touch-screen toaster oven, the new additions are just as polished (and gift-worthy).

There’s a little something for everyone, no matter your level of culinary expertise. Those of us who love to juice our fruits and veggies will get a real kick out of the powerful extractor that has five juicing settings. And if you’re hosting holiday parties this year, you have to get the innovative electric skillet that comes with a cast aluminum extender for extra cooking capacity.

Shop all the new items below, and check out the full Beautiful line here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A 6-quart slow cooker
While you may find yourself simply gazing at its beauty, this stylish slow cooker comes with cool features that will make holiday meal preparation so much easier. It has five preset slow-cooking functions and three slow-cooking heat settings to prepare meats, stews, soups and chili for up to seven people (or for plenty of leftovers).
$69 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A 5-in-1 expandable skillet
Versatility is the name of the game with this electric skillet. You can saute, steam, simmer, slow-cook, buffet-serve and more. And the best feature is a cast aluminum extender that increases the capacity from five quarts to seven without having to buying anything extra. It includes accessories such as a stainless steel steam rack and lid rest. The skillet comes in black, white, gray or sage green.
$59 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 5-speed juice extractor
Even though summer's behind us, it's not too late to put your fresh fruits and veggies to good use. This extractor has five settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables — and a wide chute to fit produce. It comes in blue or white.
$99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A no-drip stainless steel tumbler
Stay hydrated with this double-wall tumbler that keeps your favorite beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It includes a lid that has a flexible straw attached. The tumbler comes in black, red, blue, sage green or white.
$16.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A portable blender
Make smoothies on the go (or in your tiny kitchen) with this compact portable blender. The rechargeable batteries allow you to make up to 22 drinks on a single full charge.
$30.58 at Walmart
