Drew Barrymore Breaks Silence On Crossing Picket Line, Stands By Controversial Choice

Drew Barrymore is trying her damndest to explain why she’s crossing the writers strike picket line.

The actor initially expressed solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America, who went on strike starting in May in an effort to secure fair pay and regulations for artificial intelligence on-screen. (HuffPost’s unionized employees are represented by the Writers Guild of America, East.)

But the actor and talk show host awkwardly announced on Sunday that “The Drew Barrymore Show” would resume filming this week.

Barrymore, who has since received significant criticism for returning to work without her writers, published a baffling 4-minute video Friday on Instagram in an attempt to defend herself.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK,” she said. “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I … take full responsibility … I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with.”

Barrymore argued “there are so many reasons why this is so complex” and got emotional while saying that she never wanted “to upset or hurt anyone.” The actor claimed “that’s not who I am” before stating she’s “been through so many ups and downs” in life.

The former child actor suggested that this controversy was “one of” those times, presumably unaware that the ups in this situation are landing firmly on her side — while the downs of the industry, from not getting a fair share of profits to diminishing residuals, continue to affect writers’ livelihoods.

“I deeply apologize to writers,” said Barrymore. “I deeply apologize to unions. ... I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place … I wanted to accept responsibility.”

Barrymore repeatedly claimed Friday that her video wasn’t the result of a “PR machine” and wasn’t polished by “publicists and corporate rhetoric.” Frustrations voiced by social media users surrounding her return to work, meanwhile, have nothing to do with her messaging.

Barrymore said Friday: “I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

While the actor’s creation of “The Drew Barrymore Show” during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 undoubtedly helped writers who were otherwise unable to find work, its return during the strike is obviously removing much of their needed leverage.

Hollywood is seeing two concurrent strikes, as the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also went on strike in July after their own negotiations with film and TV studios faltered.

“There’s a huge question of the why — why am I doing this?” Barrymore said with a chuckle. “Well, I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention. We aren’t gonna break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because … this is bigger than me.”

Barrymore suggested her choice to resume filming was admirable because “there are other people’s jobs on the line.” She then falsely equated filming in 2020 with crossing the picket line.