Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Doesn't Give Her Kids Presents For Christmas

Drew Barrymore recently revealed why she chooses not to give her two children presents for Christmas.

The actor and talk show personality told “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner on Thursday that she has a different holiday tradition with daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

″I always take them on a trip every Christmas,” she said. “I don’t get them presents — which I think, at their ages, they don’t love. But I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience, and that’s what I want to give you.’”

Barrymore added that she does provide her little ones with “plenty of things throughout the year” but prefers to give them a “life memory” instead of gifts during the holidays.

“It all evens out, and it’s fine. But I really like to travel for Christmas,” she said.

The actor shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The two divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage.

Drew Barrymore appears at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24 in Pasadena, California. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Barrymore often talks openly about her parenting experiences.

During a conversation last year on singer Demi Lovato’s podcast, Barrymore recalled telling her girls that she will always consider herself their parent rather than their “friend” — a perspective she adopted due to her turbulent past with her own mother.

“It’s not that it has to be this strict relationship,” Barrymore clarified. “You can be friendly and do activities.”

But children still need “that North Star of how to behave,” she argued.

Back in September, Barrymore also wrote a sweet tribute to Olive on her 10th birthday.