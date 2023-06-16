I Get Endless Compliments On This Coffee Maker From Walmart

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Like many people, the thing I most look forward to in the morning is drinking my body weight in coffee and feeling the caffeine fill my soul like an air mattress on a pump. While I’m not a coffee snob and don’t care much about bean type or roast level, I am a bit particular about my home decor. This can make it difficult to look for tech items and appliances, as I loathe anything with too many cords and buttons and will not have it in my living space.
So you can imagine my happiness last year when I saw that actor Drew Barrymore launched a line of kitchen goods at Walmart. With touch screens and chic silhouettes, every piece is, as the brand name says, beautiful. But one caught my eye more than all the others — a 14-cup, programmable coffee maker that comes in six elegant colors, each featuring a generous pot with a handsome gold handle.
Since the day I got it, this coffee maker has earned me compliments from anyone and everyone who’s been in my kitchen. Friends have asked where I got it, called it the best-looking coffeepot they’ve ever seen, and remarked on the attractive color that could truly blend in with any kitchen space.
More than any other kitchen appliance I own, this baby steals the show and makes everyone drool. (And I have a mini Baby Yoda-shaped frying pan, so this coffeepot has some stiff competition.) Its rectangular form and rounded edges are simply pleasing to the eye — and at around a foot tall, it can fit into little nooks or under cabinets, creating an adorable home cafe moment.
Apart from giving your coffee corner a little zest, the pot has a replaceable charcoal water filter to ensure the best-tasting java, a four-hour “keep warm” mode, a pause feature so you can pour a cup before the whole pot is brewed, and an adjustable automatic shut-off in case you forget to turn it off before leaving the house.
You can program the pot up to 24 hours before brewing, and make smaller batches of coffee (one to four cups) with a special setting.
It’s likely not the coffeepot for intense enthusiasts — the features are pretty basic, and you can’t change the temperature of the water or get very techy with the specifics. But it’s certainly the pot for anyone who wants their kitchen to look like an HGTV shoot without spending hundreds of dollars. So whether you’re a daily drinker or just like to have a cup with company, you’ll be pleased to pour it from this eye-catching machine.
Need more convincing? Here are some reviews from customers who are happy with this Beautiful brand appliance:
“As a mother, I LOVE and NEED my morning coffee but my coffee maker was such a big clunky black eyesore in my light and airy kitchen. When I saw this coffeemaker in the green and gold I instantly fell in love! It matches my kitchen perfectly! It was easy to program and I really like how you can pour the water in from the left or right side without spilling on the countertops. I also really like the fact that there is a carbon filter. It may just be in my head, but I think the coffee tastes better. So not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it’s easily programmable and makes a great cup o’ joe.” — Melissa.
“Absolutely love how this coffee pot looks and functions. It comes with a water filter which is amazing for the longevity of the coffee pot. Easy to use, brews quickly, keeps warm up to 4 hours and looks beautiful.” — Brittney.
“OMG this ... [coffee] maker is exactly this BEAUTIFUL. ... Who needs to order outside you just became your own Barista!” — Edith.
“Like it’s name, it looks absolutely beautiful!! In love with my new coffee maker. It’s elegant, haven’t had any condensation issues like others reviewed. Easy to use. Really like that it’s touch screen.” — Yamir.