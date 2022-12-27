What's Hot

Cher Recalls Getting Contact High After Visiting Willie Nelson's Smoky Tour Bus

Buffalo Faces More Snow After Deadliest Storm In Decades

Trump Irked By Report That Ivanka, Jared Kushner Won't Bless His 2024 Run

Supreme Court Keeps Immigration Limits In Place Indefinitely

GOP's George Santos Admits To Campaign Trail Lies: 'We Do Stupid Things In Life'

J.J. Watt Says He's Retiring After 12 Seasons In NFL

Joe Biden Recalls How Many Times He Proposed To First Lady Jill Before She Said Yes

All The Memes, Moments And Mess We Were Obsessed With In 2022

Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Difficulties Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Country Singer Drops Album About Ticketmaster Woes, Soars To #1

South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home

South Korean Citizens Can Now Import Life-Size Sex Dolls

Entertainment
divorceDrew Barrymorewill kopelman

Drew Barrymore Shares The Most 'Confusing' Part Of Her 2016 Divorce

The actor split from her third husband, Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two children.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Drew Barrymore opened up about the most “confusing” part of her 2016 divorce from art consultant Will Kopelman, telling People magazine “there was no scandal” that led to their split.

“Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn’t The Thing to point to,” the actor said in the article, published on Tuesday. “We tried so hard to make it work. [A friend] said to me, ‘Divorce is the death of a dream.’ That’s exactly what it feels like, something so final you can’t get it back.”

Barrymore shared that the years after her third divorce were “cripplingly difficult” for her, and that she felt “broken.” The actor was previously married to club owner Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green.

She told People she began “trying to numb the pain and feel good” and soon found a release in alcohol, which she’d struggled with when she was younger. She has since quit once again.

Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 12, 2014.
Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 12, 2014.
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

After what she calls her “messy, painful, excruciating walk through the fire and come back to life kind of trajectory,” Barrymore remains focused on her two daughters and her TV show.

“The cool thing is all these years later, we do have the dream. It’s just different than the one I swore would be the case,” she said.

The “E.T.” actor is also dipping her toe back into the dating pool, though she revealed earlier this year that she’s stayed focused on celibacy since her 2016 split.

“Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship,” Barrymore wrote in a blog post in October. “There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community