Drew Barrymore Reveals The First Person Who Told Her She Had A ‘Crooked Smile’

Drew Barrymore said she went 28 years of her life completely unaware that she had a distinctive facial quirk. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon was feeling the heat while reminiscing about “Fever Pitch” with his co-star Drew Barrymore.

The two dropped a few juicy details about working together on the 2005 rom-com in a recent bonus content video for “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The “Charlie’s Angels” star revealed in the video, which was posted earlier this month, that she went 28 years of her life completely unaware that she had the distinctive facial quirk.

“I didn’t know I had a crooked smile until you told me in ‘Fever Pitch,’” Barrymore told Fallon.

“No, I said you had a cute smile,” Fallon said. “You talk out of the side of your mouth. It’s in the movie.”

“I didn’t know that until you said it!” Barrymore said.

“You never saw anyone do an impression of you?” Fallon interjected. “You have this, like, cute kind of talking-out-of-the-side-of-your mouth.”

The two explained that they improvised the scene in the film in which Fallon’s character Ben lists the things he likes about Barrymore’s Lindsey. One of the things Ben says he likes about her is that “sometimes you talk out of the side of your mouth a little bit.”

This was apparently the first time Barrymore — who has been famous since her breakout role in 1982’s “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” at age 7 — had ever heard this feedback about her appearance.

“But why was it you that made me realize it? And you improvised it!” Barrymore told Fallon in her talk show clip.

“Yeah, I improvised it but it made it in the movie. People enjoyed that,” Fallon said.

“You changed my life!” Barrymore said as Fallon pulled her in for a hug.

“And now I get why people do the impression,” she added.

Barrymore filming a scene from "Fever Pitch" in Boston’s Fenway Park. Marc Andrew Deley via Getty Images

Fallon then demonstrated to his co-star how she moves her lips around when she speaks.

“Do I have a lisp, too?” Barrymore asked.

“It’s pretty cute, you have a lisp as well,” Fallon told her.

Barrymore wasn’t the only person who had a revelation on the set of “Fever Pitch.”

In a 2020 episode of the “Tonight Show,” Fallon said the first time he “experienced the magic” of falling in love with his wife, Nancy Juvonen was on the set of the film.

Juvonen was a producer on the movie, and Fallon remembered her outfit one “rainy, gray Boston-y day” on set.

Fallon said to his wife, who was speaking with him during the episode at the time: “It was almost like a painting, you stood out like a neon... I was like, ‘Wow.’”