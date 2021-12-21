Drew Barrymore Bares Soul On Her Dating Life And Then Plays Therapist

Drew Barrymore on Monday turned what could have been show-ending filler into a moving confession about her dating life — and she threw in helpful love advice for good measure. (Watch the video below.)

In a quick game of “Drewth or Dare” on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” an audience member asked the host if she’s been checking on romantic prospects.

Barrymore shared that while she does use a dating app, all the men on there are “quippy and coy” and don’t share anything about who they are. The actor said she searches them on Google but then resents them by the time she figures out who they are because of all the hard work.

Then she opened up even more.

“I will tell you this, and don’t feel sorry for me cause it’s just what happens to all of us women out there: No one has connected with me,” Barrymore said. “It makes you feel like such a loser. ... It’s just hard out there. It’s hard for everybody. It’s hard in person. It’s hard on dating apps.”

But the actor also offered a outlook.

“You keep trying and you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary,” she continued. “I don’t think my happiness is on this dating app. I think the cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there. But that’s all it is.”