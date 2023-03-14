Drew Barrymore and transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney traded tips for repelling hate on Monday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show.” (Watch the video below.)

Mulvaney, a “Book of Mormon” stage alum who, for the past year, has chronicled her transitioning journey for a huge audience via the TikTok series “Days of Girlhood,” asked Barrymore what she did to combat critics.

“You’ve been doing it a little longer than I have,” Mulvaney pointed out.

The former “E.T.” and “Wedding Singer” star told Mulvaney that celebrities are “pretty much guaranteed” a mixed response from the public — whether in film reviews or on social media — and they have to be “willing to bear down and brace for it.”

Mulvaney, who has nearly 11 million followers, chimed in with advice to keep it positive. “Sometimes I think the greatest response can be in the next joyous video or in the next win that you have,” she said. “That just goes to show you are continuing on, and whatever those people are projecting onto you, it isn’t actually penetrating.”