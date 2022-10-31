Drew Barrymore Describes The One Thing She Didn't Know About E.T. During Filming

Actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore looked back at her iconic role in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and revealed what she didn’t know about the titular character while filming the classic movie.

In a clip from an episode of her talk show to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, Barrymore weighed in on her deep admiration for E.T. and discussed her belief that E.T. was a real alien.

The reunion episode, which is set to air Monday, features “E.T” cast members Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas and Robert MacNaughton, according to the “Drew Barrymore Show” website. The episode, her website said, will “share items they took from the set, lines that were adlibbed [and] chances of an ‘E.T.’ sequel.”

In the clip, the talk show host said she suspected “E.T.” was a real creature and the three cast members agreed that was the case.

“What would happen?” Barrymore asked, adding, “Because I would go and take lunch to him.”

Wallace, who plays Mary Taylor in “E.T.,” said filmmaker Steven Spielberg appointed two men to “keep E.T. alive” for a young Barrymore.

“So whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you,” she said.

See the clip of the reunion episode below.

Steven Spielberg appointing 2 guys to ensure E.T. was always operating incase Drew Barrymore went over to talk to him has made my heart so full. What a mensch pic.twitter.com/fsM9C5jLbh — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) October 29, 2022