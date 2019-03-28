Flower Home

If you’re feeling fatigued by all of the minimalist home decor on your feed, Drew Barrymore’s new home collection is here to put the fun back into home decor without breaking the bank.

Inspired by Barrymore’s personal travels and favorite places, the maximalist collection called Flower Home features vibrant and lively pieces in fun prints and fresh colors. You’ll find a mix of vintage-inspired velvet sofas and funky ceramic vases plucked straight out of a Palm Springs vacation spot. Flower Home puts the fun back into decorating your home at a refreshingly affordable price point.

Huffpost

Barrymore told HuffPost in December on an early sneak-peek of the collection that it was inspired by her own life and her favorite places. One of Barrymore’s favorite pieces in the new collection is the vintage-inspired marble wood-frame pet bed, because it looks just like normal furniture, which is rarely the case with pet items. She said just a simple swap of a cushion makes it easy to match your home decor.

This initial launch of 200 items was inspired by four unique concepts: Blushing Boho, Sun-Soaked Bedroom, Bungalow Vibes and Bedroom in Bloom. Though they all embrace maximalist ideas of color and print, they can all be mixed and matched to create your own look.

Flower Home

The Blushing Boho selection blends the functionality of midcentury modern furniture with feminine feeling colors like pink and yellow in luxurious textures like velvet and rich wood, like with this blush velvet sofa that’s less than $900.

Sun-Soaked Bedroom, on the other hand, is built on the idea of soaking your space in vibrant colors and quirky prints that simultaneously spark creativity and serenity, while Bungalow Vibes brings the elements of a tropical escape indoors with woven textures like macrame and jute. Pink palm tree and floral prints, like in this watercolor succulent comforter set, add a pop of color.

The Bedroom In Bloom concept revisits a vintage era of drama with deep jewel tones and romantic floral upholstery, as seen in this amethyst-inspired mid-century accent chair.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the Flower Home collection. Take a look: