Drew Barrymore Is The Voice Of Reason On The Never-Ending Bathing Debate

Drew Barrymore doesn’t quite get why people are boiling over with feelings on the subject of bathing but she’s wading in anyway.

“These are not necessarily the things I would really flip out on people about right now with everything going on,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an article published Tuesday. “Hey, you know what? Maybe people need a break. If this is the hot debate, I think people just need a break.”

Barrymore’s stance on caring how often a celeb suds up sheds some light on how frivolous the debate is — and how in a time when a pandemic is raging and social media vitriol is high people may welcome the distraction. Yet, the talk show host couldn’t help but follow in Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell’s footsteps and share how often she bathes her own kids, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7.

Mike Pont via Getty Images Drew Barrymore has waded into the discussion about kids' bath schedules.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star told ET that she “absolutely” washes her two girls every weekday, especially when they’re in school, But she is “a little more relaxed” on the weekends.

“I’m just looking for balance,” she explained. “For me, I’m like, ‘You were at school all day.’ Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I’m like, ‘Bath every night.’ Absolutely. On the weekends, it’s like, ‘You’re in the salty ocean. Who cares? You’re fine.’”

However, she didn’t mention her own showering schedule. For the status of adult celebrity showers, you’ll have to turn to the likes of Jason Momoa, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson and Terry Crews.