Drew Barrymore Falls To The Floor Over John Legend's Quirky 'All Of Me' Remix

John Legend gave one scaly fan the performance of a lifetime as he sang a slightly-altered version of “All of Me” for Drew Barrymore’s bearded dragon.

Legend, in an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday, dished out a remix of his chart-topping hit as the host’s pet Jeremy kicked back on a rose-covered miniature piano.

“It’s very sexy, Jeremy’s naked on the piano,” joked Legend.

Legend, who achieved EGOT status in 2018, then cooked up new Jeremy-themed lyrics to the tune of his hit song.

“Jeremy, don’t poop on me, you’re my end and my beginning, if you don’t poop on me I’m winning, oh Jeremy,” sang Legend as Barrymore fell to the floor in awe.

“We lost Drew,” he later quipped.

