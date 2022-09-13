Drew Barrymore Has Teary Reunion With Justin Long 12 Years After They Dated

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are looking back on their relationship with newfound clarity.

The former couple had an emotional reunion this week on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which kicked off its third season Monday. Barrymore teared up as she and Long hugged, and their subsequent chat didn’t shy away from poignant anecdotes about how their friendship has evolved in the 12 years since their romance ended.

“I love that we’ve maintained our love,” Long said. “I know, from my end, it’ll never go anywhere. I’ll love you always. I’m glad that we’re able to still have that. I mean that ― I’ll always love you.”

Advertisement

Added Barrymore, “We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break up. There was chaos ― it was hella fun!”

Watch Drew Barrymore’s interview with Justin Long below.

Barrymore and Long dated off and on from 2007 to 2010. They also co-starred in two movies, 2009’s “He’s Just Not That Into You” and 2010’s “Going the Distance.”

“I was very much in love with Justin,” Barrymore said in April as part of a segment on her show with comedian Mike Birbiglia. “You know why? Because he is funny. The sharpest wit.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Long confirmed that he’s in a relationship with fellow actor Kate Bosworth. As for Barrymore, she told “CBS Mornings” in January that she’d recently begun dating again about six years after divorcing husband Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two children.

Drew Barrymore (left) and Justin Long in 2008. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

And these days, their careers are once again in high gear. Barrymore’s eponymous talk show is back in a slightly reimagined format, while Long stars in the horror film “Barbarian,” which raked in $10 million at the box office this weekend despite mixed reviews.

In her chat with Long, Barrymore said it felt great to “champion” her ex.