Drew Barrymore Is Now Openly Thirsting After 'Hot' Leonardo DiCaprio On Instagram

In a year of chaotic celebrity couplings, one can never get too comfortable.

So consider us intrigued by Drew Barrymore seemingly shooting her shot with her fellow former child star and ’90s kid Leonardo DiCaprio on an Instagram post about ... climate change?

Let us explain: On Tuesday, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star posted an infographic about global warming and the various climate change-induced disasters we’ve seen in recent years.

“The possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees,” DiCaprio wrote alongside the post that illustrates the cataclysmic effects of global warming on animal life, drought and, yes, even his “Titanic” enemy icebergs.

Much like our dying planet, Barrymore was seemingly hot and bothered by the post, dropping a surprisingly flirty response in the comments.

“You should be the hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote, adding in a separate message, “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”

DiCaprio has yet to publicly respond to Barrymore, but fans have already started wondering if a romance could be on the horizon.

“Shoot your shot girl,” one social media user wrote under her comment, while another person added, “Drew out here just hitting us with the hard cold facts about this hottie.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” star is indeed single after divorcing her third husband, actor Will Kopelman. DiCaprio, meanwhile, has been linked to 24-year-old Camila Morrone since 2017.

So, while it looks unlikely that the actor would break his streak of dating supermodels almost half his age, DiCaprio and Barrymore do share a bit of history.

In a segment from “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this year about a report that DiCaprio had decorated his home with “Titanic” memorabilia, the talk show host suggested the two are closer than we might have known.

“I’ve actually been to Leonardo DiCaprio’s real home and he’s so not self-indulgent,” she revealed. “His taste is impeccable. His art collection is to die for and I think this is the cutest thing ever, but he doesn’t live like that to my knowledge.”

DiCaprio also had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Barrymore’s 1992 film “Poison Ivy,” and the two likely crossed paths throughout the decade, as they simultaneously skyrocketed to superstardom.

Years later, during an interview on the set of the fairy tale romance blockbuster “Ever After,” which starred Barrymore as a Cinderella-esque character, she openly gushed over DiCaprio.

Who knows? After all these years, he might be her Prince Charming.