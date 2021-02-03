Drew Barrymore Is One Goofy Guru In 'Mad Lib Theater' With Jimmy Fallon

There was no place like “om” on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.
Guest Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon meditated in a “Mad Lib Theater” bit that produced the profound thought that Will Ferrell is “pooping out of the Banana Republic.”
The two first had to randomly fill in the word blanks a la Mad Libs before transforming into the goofy gurus.
Barrymore, the “50 First Dates” star who now has a talk show of her own, might have uttered the best affirmation ever on Tuesday: “I am fluffy. I am freaky.”
Watch the fun above.
