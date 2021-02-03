ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Barrymore Is One Goofy Guru In 'Mad Lib Theater' With Jimmy Fallon

The "50 First Dates" star and "The Tonight Show" host meditated on Will Ferrell "pooping out of the Banana Republic."

There was no place like “om” on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Guest Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon meditated in a “Mad Lib Theater” bit that produced the profound thought that Will Ferrell is “pooping out of the Banana Republic.”

The two first had to randomly fill in the word blanks a la Mad Libs before transforming into the goofy gurus.

Barrymore, the “50 First Dates” star who now has a talk show of her own, might have uttered the best affirmation ever on Tuesday: “I am fluffy. I am freaky.”

Watch the fun above.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
