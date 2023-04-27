Drew Barrymore Applauds Madison Beer For Being Open About Suicidal Past: 'I've Been There'

Drew Barrymore and Madison Beer bonded this week over their darkest moments.

When Beer divulged on Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she nearly died by suicide twice, Barrymore said she had also dealt with suicidal ideation and thanked the singer for sharing her story.

Beer, who was discovered at 13 by Justin Bieber, said “putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned” began to spawn thoughts she “never wanted to face.”

“It became so normal that sitting on a balcony and debating jumping off was just something that I kind of did,” the 24-year-old told Barrymore. “And that’s why I’m like, ‘Was that really that big of a deal?’ Now obviously, with a lot of reflection and writing about it, obviously yes.”

Beer said she felt this way for “at least” one year but was thankful for the “unsuccessful” attempts, which made her realize “there’s something more for me to live for.” She said she actively chose to live.

That’s something Barrymore is highly familiar with, as she noted.

“Everybody struggles, so I related on levels that are difficult to talk about and I want to thank you because you’re discussing stuff right now that I want to make you feel safe about because I’ve been there,” the host told Beer.

Barrymore disclosed two attempts of her own but said she wasn’t sure if she “wanted to leave earth” forever or had been driven by desperation. The 48-year-old former child star dealt with drug addiction at a young age and has said she spent a year and a half in an inpatient facility.

“My mom put me in a place that was, like, a full psychiatric ward,” Barrymore told Howard Stern in 2021. “I used to laugh at those Malibu 30-day places ... a little spa vacation for 30 days, like, in Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had.”

On Barrymore’s show, Beer said she eventually started going to therapy and on “a couple” of mental health retreats. The singer said she worked on identifying her childhood traumas and issues from her youth, which taught her grace — and how to love herself.

“I love you,” Barrymore replied.

“Everything you just said was an incredible roller coaster of real productiveness in seeking help, in self-awareness, in giving grace to others, realizing you’re not giving it to yourself ... and I applaud that because you never have to be fake or anyone but you,” she continued.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.