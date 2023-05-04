What's Hot

33 Groups Urge Sen. Dick Durbin To Stop Letting GOP Block Biden’s Court Picks

Vancouver Man Battles Fentanyl Epidemic At Shop Selling Heroin, Cocaine And Meth

Hollywood Reporter Tests Whether ChatGPT Can Write Funny ‘30 Rock’ Scene

My Mom Would've Been Thrilled To Know I Was Queer. Instead, I Stayed Closeted For 25 Years.

Stephen King Has 1 Simple Demand For Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Roy Wood Jr. Names Right-Winger Who Loved His WH Correspondents' Dinner Gags

These Polarizing Comfy Shoes Are Having A Rare Sale

5 Makeup Mistakes That'll Age You, According To Makeup Artists Over 60

Last Of 4 Men Who Escaped Mississippi Detention Center Found

Verdict Delivered In Ed Sheeran Copyright Case Over Marvin Gaye Song

Princess Anne Names The 1 Moment She's 'Glad' She Missed At Prince Philip's Funeral

Mark Wahlberg Is Not A Fan Of The Ozempic Weight Loss Fad

EntertainmentMTVDrew BarrymoreWriters' Strike

Drew Barrymore Shows Solidarity With Writers Strike By Withdrawing As Host Of MTV Awards

Prerecorded videos of Barrymore will likely still appear, but the MTV Movie and TV Awards show reportedly will be "hostless" and won't feature a red carpet.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Reporter

Drew Barrymore has stepped down as host of Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards show to signal her support for striking Hollywood writers.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement to HuffPost on Thursday.

Barrymore, known for CBS’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and her empathic listening, said she has agreed to host next year’s show instead. But some segments of this year’s show have already been recorded, so there’s a chance video of Barrymore may pop up on viewers’ screens on Sunday, Variety reported.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” Barrymore’s statement continued.

“I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive,” she concluded.

The Writers Guild of America has demanded better wages and bigger writer’s rooms, among other conditions, for film and TV writers. The union went on strike Tuesday after six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP.

Paramount is part of the AMPTP, as is Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros., Discovery, NBC Universal and Sony.

HuffPost reached out to the press office for Paramount, which owns MTV, but did not immediately receive a response.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global and an executive producer of the awards show, spoke highly of Barrymore to Variety and said this year’s show will now be “hostless.”

Gillmer said that some parts of the show will go on as planned, but the crew has backup plans for other segments. The show won’t feature a red carpet or talent interviews, he said.

“But we have a plan, since the award show is fan-voted, we want to honor the fans’ participation and also honor the talent that earn these awards,” Gillmer said. “We’re going to be super respectful of the talents’ decisions to either be involved in pre tapes, show up or not show up, whatever they decide.”

Go To Homepage
Taiyler S. Mitchell - Reporter

Reporter

Popular in the Community