Drew Barrymore Once Thought She Was Going To Be Murdered On A Sketchy First Date

Drew Barrymore may have starred in the iconic slasher film “Scream,” but it didn’t prepare her for a real-life horror situation she thought she got herself into during a bizarre first date with someone.
On Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actor recalled going on a date with a man and becoming convinced midway that “he was going to murder me.”
“He was someone I thought I knew, or I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe,” she said. “And he was really cute, and I was like, ‘OK.’”
“He was like, ‘Come to my apartment,’ which I, again, if I didn’t know people who know him, would have never done. Ever,” she continued.
Things started looking sketchy after she showed up to her date’s spot — and discovered he was “in the middle of a remodel.”
“We both love home design — that’s my passion, I find out that’s his — and I’m walking through his house and we go down to the basement,” she said.
Barrymore’s co-host, Ross Mathews, quickly interrupted with a burning question that left the crowd roaring with laughter.
“Stop. Why are you going to the basement?” he asked.
“Because I thought I knew this person,” she replied.
But Mathews didn’t let her off the hook.
“You were in ‘Scream,’ don’t you know how horror movies go?” he quipped as the audience applauded in agreement. “This is step one! You don’t do that!”
Sharing that she’s a “big fan of laundry,” Barrymore said that she went to the man’s basement simply because she wanted to get a look at his laundry room.
“I’m in the basement in the laundry room, and there’s a giant — I can’t even explain how — large size roll of clear plastic [wrap],” she said. “And I am in this room, and I look down, and I just went, ‘I need to go back upstairs.’”
After leaving the basement, Barrymore said she told her date, whose name she didn’t reveal, “‘You know, I know we don’t really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me.’”
Fortunately, her hilarious misjudgment didn’t spoil the night for the two, with Barrymore saying that it “totally bonded us.”
“We knew each other for a couple years and would see each other here and there and made more friends than, like, dating, but we always joked about it — the night I thought he was going to murder me,” she said.
Watch Barrymore’s full clip below.