Drew Barrymore Gets Two-Faced To Show Radically Different Moods

Drew Barrymore is the epitome of glam and glum in a gallery of Instagram photos the actress posted Thursday.

The “Santa Clarita Diet” star begins with a movie-star-quality headshot and explains she gets this way through “two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography.”

But then the 43-year-old mother of two invites viewers to click forward to another mood ― a picture of her disheveled and crying.

“What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty... and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending,” she wrote.

The actress explained in the video below that she’s using the hashtag #thewayitlookstous for her and others to chronicle “the way [life] is supposed to look to you and the way it really is.”

Looks like she’s off to a good start.