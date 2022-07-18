Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Goes Bonkers For Rain On Her Face In Video And Fans Lap It Up

"Whenever you can, go out in the rain," the ecstatic talk show host urged during a downpour.
Drew Barrymore has a thing for going out in the rain. (Watch the video below.)

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host on Sunday shared a viral clip of her reveling in a downpour ― and her enthusiasm had fans on Twitter feeling the Mother Nature vibe.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star looked skyward and laughed, celebrating the drops on her face.

“Whenever you can, go out in the rain, do not miss the opportunity,” the ecstatic actor urged.

Barrymore, who made a similar plea in a rainy-day video back in May, attracted a deluge of responses for her latest stormy weather frolic.

