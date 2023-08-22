Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage In New York After Troubling Encounter With Fan

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Drew Barrymore was rushed off stage in New York this week after a troubling encounter with a man some say is a stalker.

The talk show host was conducting a live interview with actor and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan Monday at the time of the exchange. Footage shared by TMZ and PopCrave shows the event being interrupted by an audience member shouting Barrymore’s name.

Advertisement

“You know who I am,” the man says in the clip, after introducing himself as Chad Michael Busto. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

At that point, Rapp escorts Barrymore backstage as the man is confronted by the venue’s security.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

Once the commotion had ended, the two women returned to the stage and shared a quick hug.

“You are my Kevin Costner,” Barrymore told Rapp, alluding to Costner’s role in the 1992 romantic drama “The Bodyguard.”

The New York City Police Department told NBC News Tuesday that no reports have been filed from the incident. However, some on social media have linked the audience member’s name to that of a man accused of stalking Amber Heard, though this has not been verified.

Advertisement

Representatives for Barrymore and the 92nd Street Y did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Among those in attendance at the 92 Street Y was journalist McKenzie Morrell, who described the event as “an amazing time, despite the alarming hiccup.”