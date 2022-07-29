Drew Barrymore Spills Advice Best Friend Cameron Diaz Gave Her In The 1990s

Barrymore called Diaz her "best friend" and said she's been raising environmental awareness since the 1990s. Ryan Miller via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore said her best friend and “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Cameron Diaz changed her life.

“I made a promise to my best friend, Cameron Diaz, that I would become someone who she had been pushing me to be my whole life, which was environmentally aware, conscientious and living a certain lifestyle that was sustainable,” Barrymore told People in an article published Thursday.

The talk show host said Diaz, who just announced her own return to the big screen, spurred Barrymore to stop being wasteful and reassess her leisurely approach to everyday consumption. Barrymore said she’s since abandoned her “favorite thing in the world”: Ziploc bags.

“Cameron would literally be like, ‘Stop letting the water run while you’re brushing your teeth! Don’t do that!’ And she always felt like that big sister, leaning into me,” said Barrymore.

“She’s been saying this since the ’90s to me,” she added. “Once I started living that way and really committing, [I] saw the world differently and it made me put it all into practice and action.”

Barrymore was speaking to People about the Grove Collective, a home supply company that prides itself on sustainability. She became an official partner of the company in April.

As for Diaz, the actor has been vocal for years about her personal environmental efforts.

The California native grew into a lifelong advocate for the environment after watching her father work on pipelines in Long Beach, California, according to Time. She produced a YouTube short for Marie Claire in 2009 titled “Cameron Diaz Saves The World” in which she prodded strangers about their carbon footprint.

“Do you know where your water comes from?” Diaz asked one individual. “Of course we don’t know. And we should probably find out.”

Diaz even told former “The Tonight Show” host Jay Leno that she refuses to flush her toilet after urinating, according to The New York Times.

“If it’s yellow leave it mellow; if it’s brown flush it down,” said Diaz. “I believe in that 100 percent.”

While it’s unclear whether Barrymore follows suit, she certainly shares that affection for Mother Nature. She posted an Instagram video earlier this month of her reveling in a downpour and laughing as raindrops washed over her face.

“I’m such a hippie that when I see the rain, I just think I want to go out in it and have a little baptism from Mother Nature and be free and not worried for a second,” she told People.

