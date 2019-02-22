Getty Drew Barrymore has gone through a range of styles in her life.

Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood fixture since she was a kid, which means she grew up with plenty of eyes on her and her fashion choices.

As a child star in the ’80s, Barrymore was often seen in cute, frilly dresses with bows in her hair. By her teen years, she had started experimenting with her style. Skinny brows and super pale skin, which were both popular grunge-era trends, became somewhat of a signature makeup look for the star in the ’90s. She also had a penchant for wearing flowers in her hair (fitting since she ended up naming her beauty brand Flower).

As she moved into the 2000s, the “Ever After” actress adopted a slightly more refined wardrobe but kept her cool-girl vibe intact. She often opted for separates instead of dresses and wore of-the-time accessories like long skinny scarves.

More recently, Barrymore has upped the glam factor in her wardrobe, but still clearly likes experimenting with colors and silhouettes. One thing that’s remained relatively consistent over the past few years is the star’s hair. Along with whoever styles her locks, she has perfected effortless, beachy waves.

On Feb. 22, the “Never Been Kissed” star celebrates her 44th birthday. To celebrate her and her many style phases, check out the photos below: