Drew Barrymore Announces She Will 'Pause' Her Talk Show's New Season

Drew Barrymore, who previously said she would begin a new season of her talk show amid the writers strike, announced she will "pause" production. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore announced Sunday that she will “pause” production of the new season of “The Drew Barrymore Show” until the writers strike is done.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Barrymore announced last week that her talk show would start on its new season as the Writers Guild of America strike continues. On Friday, Barrymore posted a video on Instagram in which she compared continuing her show during the writers strike to when it ran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK,” she said in the now-deleted video. “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I … take full responsibility … I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with.”

Barrymore had said, “I deeply apologize to writers” and “I deeply apologize to unions,” but said she was going to continue with the show.

After the video received backlash from writers and actors, including Debra Messing and David Krumholtz, Barrymore deleted the video the same day without explanation.

“It’s complex for thousands,“ Krumholtz wrote. “Who continue to strike and abide by strike rules.”

The WGA said in a statement that Barrymore “should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal.”

“Shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work,” the statement continued. (HuffPost’s unionized employees are represented by the Writers Guild of America, East.)

On Saturday, Rosie O’Donnell, who hosted her own talk show in the ’90s, shared advice for Barrymore from an essay written by Elizabeth Grey.

“Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line,” read part of the essay that O’Donnell posted to her Instagram.

“Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences. They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury,” it continued.

Barrymore originally showed solidarity with the writers strike when in May she withdrew herself as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement to HuffPost at the time.

But when she announced her talk show would resume during the writers strike, the National Book Foundation revoked its invitation to Barrymore to host its 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, are we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation,” the foundation said in a statement last week.