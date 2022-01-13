Drew Barrymore Tears Up While Talking About Dating As A Single Mom

Drew Barrymore says she’s done with marriage.

The talk show host opened up about what it’s like to date as a single mom and explained why she won’t get married for a fourth time in a clip that aired on “CBS Mornings” this week.

“I don’t know how to date with kids, you know?” Barrymore said, tearing up as she spoke with Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye.” The conversation will air in full on her talk show Thursday.

“I’m not there yet,” she said. “I have two young girls, and I’m like, I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

Barrymore — who split from Will Kopelman, the father of her two children — in 2016, shed some more light on her impassioned comments in an additional interview with the “CBS Mornings” crew.

“I had never realized and said aloud that I don’t know how to date with kids,” the actor told host Gayle King after the clip with Berk aired.

“My kids’ dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world. My children have this extraordinary stepmom,” she said, referring to Alexandra Michler. “Our processes have been different. And their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory.”

“I’ve been saying that it’s me, and it’s my choice, you know, I’m not ready, I want to wait,” Barrymore added. “I don’t think I’ve said out loud that it’s because I have these two daughters.”

“I had never realized, and said out loud, that I don’t know how to date with kids”: @DrewBarrymore opens up about stepping back into dating as a single mother — and finding her “bravery” with the help of the @QueerEye co-hosts. pic.twitter.com/BMaLpXxieV — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 12, 2022

Barrymore said she has been single for six years.

“I’ll go on an occasional date, but that’s only in the last two years,” Barrymore said. “It took me four years to step out there. And people have different processes and then ― enter a pandemic.”

The actor said she isn’t looking for someone who is “interested in marriage or kids.”

“I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I’ve had kids, and there’s no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married again,” she said, adding that she might consider a promise ceremony.

Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, to comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and to Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore arrive at the Golden Globes in 2014. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Barrymore has previously opened up about feeling broken after her divorce from Kopelman, and said in 2020 that she didn’t think she’d “recovered from that.”