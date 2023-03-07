Gayle King Compared Drew Barrymore To Ukraine And People Have Thoughts

Gayle King just gave Drew Barrymore a huge compliment, but some people aren’t sure what to think about it.

In a new profile of the actor and talk show host in the Los Angeles Times, the “CBS Mornings” co-host explained that many people focus on Barrymore’s quirky personality and underestimate her inner strength.

In fact, King remembers giving Barrymore a pep talk that used a geopolitical metaphor.

“I said, ‘Drew: You’re like freaking Ukraine. You just don’t give up,’” King told the paper. “You look at her, and she’s so nice and friendly and touchy and loves everything. But it bothers me that people would mistake her kindness for weakness, or being a dodo brain.”

“She’s a grown-ass woman,” King continued. “She knows exactly what she wants, she loves doing that show, and she made it clear: ‘I am here to stay, I’m gonna get this, and I’m gonna get it right.’”

Considering that King was comparing a successful entertainer trying to navigate her career with a country trying to fight a war with Russia, many people weren’t sure how to take the comment.

Hmmmm. Not sure about the comparison!https://t.co/wqqSyjblq8 — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) March 5, 2023

I guess I’m just worried that if we don’t talk soon about how Gayle King told Drew Barrymore “You’re like freaking Ukraine. You just don’t give up.” then we’re just never gonna talk about it pic.twitter.com/NOHUniZjW6 — Sarah Guzzardo (@MsSarahGuzzardo) March 6, 2023