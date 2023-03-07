What's Hot

Arizona Election Denier Sanctioned For 'Groundless' Lawsuit

Former RNC Spokesperson Calls Out Kari Lake's Election Lies To Her Face

Seth Meyers Thinks This Trump Nickname For DeSantis Is The 'F**king Winner’

Tucker Carlson Cherry-Picks Jan. 6 Footage To Deny There Was Any Insurrection

Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

Two Americans Dead, Two Rescued After Violent Mexico Kidnapping

My Husband Treated Me Like A Queen ― And It Made Me Miserable

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes Donald Trump Jr.’s Weirdest Habit

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Notre Dame Cathedral Gets A Reopen Date After Years Of Reconstruction

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Officially Announces Run For Congress

Opinion: ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist Scott Adams Gave Us A Master Class In White Grievance Manipulation

EntertainmentUkraineDrew Barrymoregayle king

Gayle King Compared Drew Barrymore To Ukraine And People Have Thoughts

The CBS host said the talk show host is “like freaking Ukraine," because she just doesn't give up.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Gayle King just gave Drew Barrymore a huge compliment, but some people aren’t sure what to think about it.

In a new profile of the actor and talk show host in the Los Angeles Times, the “CBS Mornings” co-host explained that many people focus on Barrymore’s quirky personality and underestimate her inner strength.

In fact, King remembers giving Barrymore a pep talk that used a geopolitical metaphor.

“I said, ‘Drew: You’re like freaking Ukraine. You just don’t give up,’” King told the paper. “You look at her, and she’s so nice and friendly and touchy and loves everything. But it bothers me that people would mistake her kindness for weakness, or being a dodo brain.”

“She’s a grown-ass woman,” King continued. “She knows exactly what she wants, she loves doing that show, and she made it clear: ‘I am here to stay, I’m gonna get this, and I’m gonna get it right.’”

Considering that King was comparing a successful entertainer trying to navigate her career with a country trying to fight a war with Russia, many people weren’t sure how to take the comment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community