Drew Barrymore Re-creates Viral Dance From ‘M3GAN’ Horror Film In Fun Clip

Drew Barrymore just re-created one of 2022’s most viral horror moments — and it’s just as weird as you might expect.

In a clip from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host dressed up as the murderous prepubescent humanoid doll from the horror flick “M3GAN” ahead of Allison Williams’ appearance on Wednesday’s episode of her daytime talk show.

Williams stars as Gemma, the robotics engineer who created “Model 3 Generative” or M3GAN, a brutal artificial-intelligence prototype in the eerie movie.

Donning the character’s “killer” wardrobe — a shift dress and pussy-bow scarf — Barrymore does her best impersonation of the inanimate slayer, even adding a blond wig and sporting the doll’s blue contacts.

Re-creating the creepy doll’s viral dance backstage, the 47-year-old busts a move with a twirl, body roll and shimmy à la M3GAN-style — minus the unhinged twerking and cartwheels. See the clip below.

Following the film’s release, M3GAN’s TikTok-esque dance has since blown up on social media, with #M3GANDANCE racking up more than 312 million views.

The science-fiction horror film follows an AI robot that is trained to act as a guardian to a child but malfunctions, transforming into a life-threatening machine toward everyone but the child she’s supposed to protect.

The chiller stars Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, Stephane Garneau-Monten and Jenna Davis.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter said a “M3GAN” sequel, “M3GAN 2.0,” is in the works. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Jan. 17, 2025, according to THR.