We get it: Having a bunch of plants artfully positioned around your house is super trendy — that is, of course, if you’re one of those people who can keep plants alive. If your green thumb looks more like a sad, wilted thumb, dried floral arrangements are the perfect way to give your home a more natural feel without needing to tend to any live plants.

Perfect for a Mother’s Day present, anniversary gift or just for all-season home decor, dried floral arrangements give any home an instant boost of color and texture. They last for years on end and look amazing in any sort of vase, bottle or any other vertical vessel. Unlike living flowers, you don’t put these in water. And to help them keep their color and shape for as long as possible, you want to keep them out of direct sunlight.

If you’re a nerd for details, you may want to know that “preserved” plants mean plants that have undergone a specific type of drying. In plant preservation, natural saps and/or special solutions are applied to dried plants to make the bouquet a little more flexible and soft to the touch than traditional dried flowers, which have simply been dehydrated. Both types of plants look amazing and will keep their shape and color for years on end.

For all types of plant lovers, we’ve rounded up a selection of dried and preserved floral and botanical bouquets. They range in color, style, price and plant type, so you can find the perfect arrangement. For each bouquet, we’ve listed the flowers and plants included to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want.

