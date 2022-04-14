Shopping

The Best Dried Flowers To Decorate Your Home

You'll love these gorgeous arrangements featuring dried and preserved pampas grass, ferns and flowers from retailers like Urban Stems and The Bouqs.

Staff Writer

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-wild-fields" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white bouquet " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-wild-fields" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">white bouquet </a>and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpeony-bouquet" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" peony bouquet from The Sill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fpeony-bouquet" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> peony bouquet from The Sill</a> and <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10465-265720-130155?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fdried%2Fcopper-pampas-terracotta-wheat-sago-palm&sid=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gold bouquet from The Bouqs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-10465-265720-130155?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fdried%2Fcopper-pampas-terracotta-wheat-sago-palm&sid=driedfloral-griffinwynne-041322-6256c283e4b0be72bff1152a&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">gold bouquet from The Bouqs</a>.
The Sill, The Bouqs
The white bouquet and peony bouquet from The Sill and gold bouquet from The Bouqs.

We get it: Having a bunch of plants artfully positioned around your house is super trendy — that is, of course, if you’re one of those people who can keep plants alive. If your green thumb looks more like a sad, wilted thumb, dried floral arrangements are the perfect way to give your home a more natural feel without needing to tend to any live plants.

Perfect for a Mother’s Day present, anniversary gift or just for all-season home decor, dried floral arrangements give any home an instant boost of color and texture. They last for years on end and look amazing in any sort of vase, bottle or any other vertical vessel. Unlike living flowers, you don’t put these in water. And to help them keep their color and shape for as long as possible, you want to keep them out of direct sunlight.

If you’re a nerd for details, you may want to know that “preserved” plants mean plants that have undergone a specific type of drying. In plant preservation, natural saps and/or special solutions are applied to dried plants to make the bouquet a little more flexible and soft to the touch than traditional dried flowers, which have simply been dehydrated. Both types of plants look amazing and will keep their shape and color for years on end.

For all types of plant lovers, we’ve rounded up a selection of dried and preserved floral and botanical bouquets. They range in color, style, price and plant type, so you can find the perfect arrangement. For each bouquet, we’ve listed the flowers and plants included to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Sill
A jewel tone bouquet with a jungle flair
This bouquet contains brake fern, statice, agapanthus sprockets, foxtail grass, yarrow, globe amaranth and globe thistle. It comes tied in a silk bow.
Get it from The Sill for $66.
2
Afloral
Pink preserved hydrangeas, for that perfect bloom
This bouquet contains 2-3 stems of preserved hydrangeas from Japan. (The vase is not included.)
Get it from Afloral for $30.
3
Urban Stems
A yellow bouquet for some sunshine indoors
This bouquet contains dried broom bloom, starflower, lino, craspedia, helichrysum, capblumen and preserved yarrow, and the white vase is included.
Get it from Urban Stems for $75.
4
The Sill
A dried wildflower bouquet that's colorful and cheery
This bouquet contains a large preserved sponge mushroom, dried larkspur, ammobium, flax pods and others. It comes wrapped in a silk bow.
Get it from The Sill for $66.
5
Afloral
A set of blue bunny tails for something simple and sweet
This contains 50-60 bunny tail stems.
Get it from Afloral for $18.
6
The Sill
A beachy bouquet for summer all year long
This bouquet contains willow stems, pennisetum grasses, bleach chilis and more. The vase is sold separately.
Get it from The Sill for $47.
7
Anthropologie
Preserved mushroom stems for something a little different
Each order contains three branches of trameles betulina. (The vase is not included.)
Get it from Anthropologie for $38.
8
The Sill
A dried eucalyptus mix that's a breath of fresh air
This bouquet contains eucalyptus, pampas grass, palm and gold and cream flowers. It comes wrapped in a silk bow.
Get it from The Sill for $44.
9
The Sill
A magenta, purple and yellow bouquet that's totally eye-catching
This bouquet contains dried aveena oats, craspedia, tarwe wheat, cortaderia pampas and preserved yarrow. The vase is included.
Get it from Urban Stems for $110.
10
The Bouqs
An all-white bouquet to elevate any space
This bouquet contains bleached bunny tails, ruscus, white craspedia, okra pods and lunaria. The vase is sold separately.
Get it from The Bouqs for $94.
11
The Sill
A dried peony bouquet for spring time all the time
This bouquet contains a pink peony, dusty miller, nigella, amaranthus, larkspur and yarrow. It comes in a silk bow.
Get it from The Sill for $66.
12
The Bouqs
A rose gold bouquet that brings instant warmth
This bouquet contains golden baby’s breath, fluffy copper pampas, pink sorghum, wheat and dark pink palms. The vase is sold separately.
Get it from The Bouqs for $99.
13
Anthropologie
A set of dried pink ferns for some whimsical nature
Get 10 stems of preserved natural fern in four colors, including the pink option pictured. (The vase is not included.)
Get it from Anthropologie for $68.
14
West Elm
Dried bleached feathered grass for something trendy yet timeless
One order contains five stems of dried bleached feathered grass. The vase is sold separately.
Get it from West Elm for $29.
15
Afloral
A bouquet of purple larkspur and daisies that's super sweet
This bouquet contains lavender purple larkspur wildflowers and white mini daisies, both from Mexico.
Get it from Afloral from $38.
16
Urban Stems
A neutral bouquet with pops of hot pink
This contains natural pampas, preserved razor ruscus, dried phalaris, eucalyptus willow and broom bloom. The vase is included.
Get it from Urban Stems for $70.
17
Afloral
A set of sun palms for some muted greenery
The set contains five large fan palms.
Get it from Afloral for $34.
18
Afloral
A set of dried light pink daisies that are subtle and sleek
This contains 12-16 light pink mini silver daisies. (Vase not included.)
Get it from Afloral for $24.
19
Urban Stems
A dreamy lavender bouquet full of pretty purples
This contains thistle, lavender, mini pampas, bunny tails, broom bloom and eucalyptus. The vase is included.
Get it from Urban Stems for $95.
shoppingHome DecorplantsFlowers

