1
A jewel tone bouquet with a jungle flair
2
Pink preserved hydrangeas, for that perfect bloom
3
A yellow bouquet for some sunshine indoors
4
A dried wildflower bouquet that's colorful and cheery
5
A set of blue bunny tails for something simple and sweet
6
A beachy bouquet for summer all year long
7
Preserved mushroom stems for something a little different
8
A dried eucalyptus mix that's a breath of fresh air
9
A magenta, purple and yellow bouquet that's totally eye-catching
10
An all-white bouquet to elevate any space
11
A dried peony bouquet for spring time all the time
12
A rose gold bouquet that brings instant warmth
13
A set of dried pink ferns for some whimsical nature
14
Dried bleached feathered grass for something trendy yet timeless
15
A bouquet of purple larkspur and daisies that's super sweet
16
A neutral bouquet with pops of hot pink
17
A set of sun palms for some muted greenery
18
A set of dried light pink daisies that are subtle and sleek
19
A dreamy lavender bouquet full of pretty purples